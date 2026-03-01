Air Canada CEO to retire after row over English-only condolence message

Air Canada says its chief executive will retire by the end of the third quarter, after backlash over his failure to issue condolences in both French and English for a fatal airport disaster

By Beiyi SEOW

Air Canada said Monday that CEO Michael Rousseau will retire later this year, an announcement following controversy over his failure to issue condolences both in English and French for a fatal airport disaster.

Rousseau had sparked controversy by issuing an English-only video message to express condolences after a deadly collision late on March 22 between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Canada has two official languages -- English and French -- and media reports noted that one of the pilots killed in the accident was from French-speaking Quebec.

Rousseau has informed the company's board that he will retire by the end of the third quarter, the airline said, adding that work is underway to choose his successor.

"The Board will consider a number of performance criteria in assessing candidates including the ability to communicate in French," Air Canada said in the statement.

Until he steps down, Rousseau is set to continue leading the company and serving on its board.

Air Canada is the country's largest airline and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec -- Canada's traditionally French-speaking region. The company is required to offer services in both languages.

Rousseau had earlier issued an apology over his English-only message, saying he was saddened that his limited French "has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families."

"Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French," he said in a statement.

He added: "I sincerely apologize for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also criticized the CEO's conduct, saying he was "very disappointed, as others are, rightly so, in this unilingual message."

Carney added that the message showed a "lack of judgement and a lack of compassion."

Similarly, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand told AFP on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in France that all Canadian leaders, including corporate bosses, should speak both official languages.

"Canada is a bilingual country," she said.

In 2021, Rousseau also issued an apology over his lack of French proficiency.

At the time, he apologized for causing offense by giving a speech almost entirely in English, pledging to improve his French.

After remarks to business groups and comments to journalists that he had managed to get by without French for years, Rousseau faced backlash from politicians.

Quebec is the only Canadian province that is primarily Francophone.

© 2026 AFP