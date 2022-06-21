Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The airline industry currently accounts for about three percent of environmentally-harmful CO2 emissions Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Airlines seek govt support for net-zero pledge

0 Comments
DOHA

World airlines on Monday called on governments to support the industry's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plea at a meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) came three months before a crucial gathering of the United Nations' intergovernmental agency supporting aviation.

IATA, whose member airlines account for 83 percent of global air traffic, pledged in October to reach net-zero by mid-century, an enormous and costly technological challenge.

"It is critical that the industry is supported by governments with policies that are focused on the same decarbonisation goal," Willie Walsh, IATA's director general, said in a statement during the group's annual general meeting in the Gulf emirate of Qatar.

IATA's 2050 target is in accordance with goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

"The decarbonisation of the global economy will require investment across countries and across decades, particularly in the transition away from fossil fuels," Walsh said. "Stability of policy matters."

His appeal comes three months before the International Civil Aviation Organization meets at the end of September in Montreal, where it is to examine the issue of reducing emissions.

Agreement is far from certain as Russia and China are among companies targeting decarbonisation 10 years later, in 2060.

Chinese airlines voiced objections last year to the IATA target during the group's meeting in Boston.

In an effort to counter such reluctance as the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, France, holding the rotating EU presidency, in February published the Toulouse Declaration calling on the entire world to sign up to the goals.

In addition to 42 countries, airports, airlines and other industry players adopted the declaration.

"The industry's determination to achieve net-zero by 2050 is firm. How would governments explain the failure to reach an agreement to their citizens?" said Walsh.

The airline industry currently accounts for about three percent of environmentally-harmful CO2 emissions. To reach net-zero it will need a steady ramp-up of renewable jet fuel, other efficiency improvements and the use of carbon capture storage and offsets.

IATA has estimated this would cost companies around $1.55 trillion over 30 years.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog