Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus

Twice a day Hong Kong's virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China's increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain.
London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life.
Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit.
Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of sorrow.
One family has brought along their favorite rice cooker, another a taste of home in the form of local shrimp noodles.
Some take a moment to pray, others pose for a final group photo or share gifts. An elderly lady hands her departing grandchildren traditional good luck red envelopes containing money.
Most of those leaving pause for a final hug before passing through the departure gates, the sound of sobbing continuing long after they have disappeared from view.
Clutching his British National Overseas (BNO) passport, 43-year-old media worker Hanson said he began making plans to leave when he saw footage of police beating democracy supporters in a subway train during protests two years ago.
Then came a new national security law which China imposed on Hong Kong to snuff out dissent.
"It will be a big change for me, quitting my job and starting anew in a foreign place," he told AFP. "I will miss Hong Kong a lot, but the situation has deteriorated too fast so I have to go."
Hong Kong's government does not keep statistics on how many residents permanently leave but anecdotal evidence shows that an exodus is under way. The net outflow of residents has steadily increased as this year has progressed and spiked in recent weeks, according to immigration figures.
Around 1,500 Hong Kongers on average were leaving via the airport each day in July, up from around 800 for the first half of the year and despite the pandemic throttling international travel.
Many are taking advantage of an offer by Hong Kong's former colonial overlord Britain allowing those with BNO passports and their relatives to settle there.
Britain expects some 300,000 Hong Kongers to move there over the next three years, including as many as 150,000 this year alone -- a higher departure rate than the years leading up to the city's 1997 handover to China.
London estimates they will bring an estimated "net benefit" of up to £2.9 billion ($4 billion).
Applications for BNO passports have soared and withdrawals from the city's mandatory pension fund have also reached record highs.
Hong Kong's government has brushed off the departures.
"For those who have decided to leave, that is their own personal choice," chief executive Carrie Lam said recently, adding the city's future was "very bright".
Hong Kong has witnessed similar scenes before, especially after Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and as the handover approached.
Many became "astronaut" families where one parent would remain in Hong Kong. When their worst fears under Beijing's rule weren't realized, families returned.
But China is now recasting Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image at a whirlwind pace and it is not clear whether those leaving this time will return.
A 45-year-old school teacher, who gave his surname Ho, was among those leaving for the UK with his two young sons. He said he feared Chinese mainland-style education was now being forced on Hong Kong.
"I have to design quizzes on the national security law... for my students," he told AFP. "If my kids continue to go to school here then they will be brainwashed."
Earlier this week a group of secondary school principals wrote an open letter to Carrie Lam warning that they were losing talented teachers and administrators.
"Seriously listen to Hong Kong people to find out why they are leaving," they wrote.
A housewife, who gave her surname Lee, said her decision to relocate with her nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son was not just based on education fears.
"Many injustices happened here," she said. "The social atmosphere, the news you read every day is just too depressing. It's exhausting."
A 27-year-old IT worker who gave his first name Kin came to the airport to wave off a high school friend.
"I feel sad because one of my dearest friends is leaving but I'm also relieved because at least he can breathe the free air," he told AFP. "It makes me think more about whether I should leave too," he added.© 2021 AFP
Speed
This reminds me of the exodus of the Nationalist Chinese to Taiwan before the PRC took over in '49. It really will be a final goodbye to their homeland. Good luck to them and to those they leave behind.
expat
I wouldn't put it past China to shut down air and sea links if the number of people fleeing ramps up, unless it wants them to self-deport. You can rest assured that they know the names of the family members they've left behind, as well.
Fighto!
Good for them. They are doing the right thing by fleeing the super dangerous, out of control police-state that is Hong Kong. Most will never see the island again. Which is probably a good thing - it will be a ghetto within a year or two.
I trust the UK is busy preparing housing and accomodation for these up to 3 million refugees over the age of 23. They will be a huge boost to the UK, most are highly educated and will set up businesses.
Communist China will be the ultimate loser.
BigYen
It’s a human tragedy.
Tokyo-m
Japan should have opened its doors to the people of Hong Kong in the same way as Britain has.
Cricky
Reminiscent of the exodus from Europe in the 30s. I can only hope that future history doesn’t repeat the excesses of the past.
Jimizo
We’ve been through this, cobber. The UK cannot logistically support an influx of 3 million people given its housing shortage just for starters.
The 3 million was a load of crap spouted by Johnson.
Do you think Australia should take in some Hong Kongers given what you said? After all, Australia did contribute quite a bit to China’s extraordinary growth and ensuing assertiveness.
Fighto!
Agree 100%. Japan should be aiming to attract the best and brightest of the kids - the under 23s. Let say 150,000 settle in Japan per year, for the next 3 years, and fast track their Japanese citizenship within 3-5 years.
In that cohort you will have Japans future scientists, engineers, doctors, businesspeople and IT professionals. It would be a massive shot in the arm for Japan, and they would fit in seamlessly.
Pukey2
It's going to be a rude awakening for some of these people, especially during this pandemic. East Asians have always faced a lot of racism in countries like UK, and it's not going to stop. And there is a big housing shortage. I'm old enough to remember when some UK politicians were thinking of putting HKers on a remote island post 1989, rather than have them come to the UK mainland.
Well, he does tend to spout a lot of that.
Gambare Nippon:
Perhaps you'd like to ask your government to accommodate these people then? I thought not.
zichi
Canada and Australia could better house the HK exits.
Fighto!
Surely his offer must be taken at face value. Because if not, many of these people are facing death at the hands of the commies.
Let them in.
Jimizo
Can’t do it logistically. Chronic housing shortage in the UK.
What do you think Australia should do here? Help out? Australia fed the beast for a long time and made money off it.
Fighto!
Then get them built. Soon.
All western nations, Aus, NZ, EU, Canada, US, plus Japan, should be taking as many as they can, but, to be sure, the UK bears the main obligation for re-settling those 3 million over-23s cohort.
Not doing it is a nail in the coffin for these freedom and democracy-loving people.
Hiroshi13
Many are taking advantage of an offer by Hong Kong's former colonial overlord Britain allowing those with BNO passports and their relatives to settle there.
Why not just write "many are taking advantage of an offer made by Britain allowing..."
Jimizo
Where? Who’s paying? What about the thousands already on waiting lists?
Not serious. Childish.
Look, the ganbare Japan, Naomi-chan, Kei-chan, 126 million dancing in the streets, evil commies is mildly amusing if you are 12, but this is a serious matter.
I think it’s a bit tasteless to treat it with such childishness.
Fighto!
Who's paying? The same people who are paying for the 150,000 HK immigrants to settle in the UK this year.
Themselves.
It almost sounds that you are being obstructionist toward these people and don't want them in the UK. I really hope I am wrong.
BigYen
I most certainly think we in Australia should take in as many Hong Kong people as we can. Not because of any “we fed the beast” rhetoric- many countries did that and still continue to do so - but because it would be mutually beneficial to do so. As another poster said, this is a highly educated and hard-working cohort we’re talking about here. It would be very disappointing if other countries such as the UK completely ducked any responsibilities on this.
Thomas Tank
All HKers should leave, but bomb the city on their way out.
Jimizo
Do you see a difference between 150,000 and 3,000,000?
I have a lot of sympathy for them but I also think in practical terms. There are thousands of UK citizens already on waiting lists for housing. I’m not sure if the Aussie media reported the appalling disaster at Grenfell Tower where people perished in a fire. Sub standard housing.
You are not being serious when you post that 3 million can be accommodated quickly. People in the UK have been waiting years for housing.
I remember you posted that President Trump, Michael Pence, Abe-san and Aso-sensei were the envy of the world.
We don’t have geniuses like this.
We have Boris Johnson in charge. Things don’t run smoothly in the UK.
As I said, be serious. There is a time and place for comedy English, maskless foreigners in Starbucks, 126 million dancing in the streets, Ok…s, Commies, Naomi-chans, Aso-senseis and other assorted infantile nonsense, but try to take this one seriously.
It’s a serious matter.
Fighto!
Totally correct.
Jimizo
Totally correct.
Do what’s possible.