Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Airstrikes hit Libya base held by Turkey-backed forces

0 Comments
By SAMY MAGDY
Cairo

Libyan officials in the capital of Tripoli said Sunday that overnight airstrikes hit a key military base on the city’s outskirts that was recently retaken by Turkey-backed forces.

A spokesman for the Tripoli-based forces, Col. Mohamed Gnounou, said the strikes were carried out by “foreign jets” allied with military commander Khalifa Hifter.

Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while Tripoli is backed by Turkey, Qatar and Italy. Libya has been divided between these two rival governments since 2015 — one in the east, allied with Hifter, and the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli.

Many of these foreign backers are apparently jockeying for influence in order to control Libya’s oil resources, the largest in Africa.

The airstrikes late Saturday on the al-Waitya airbase in the desert southwestern of Tripoli destroyed military equipment recently brought in by Turkey, including air-defense systems, according to officials in Tripoli. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

An official with Hifter’s forces, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, said at least nine targets at the base were hit.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the airstrikes damaged some systems at the base, but did not elaborate on what kind of systems.

The Tripoli-allied forces had wrested control of the base in May after launching weeks of attacks using Turkish-supplied drones. Turkey has also deployed thousands of Syrian mercenaries including militants affiliated with groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State to fight alongside Tripoli-allied militias. On the other side, there were hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting with Hifter's forces.

Capturing al-Waitya was a heavy setback for Hifter’s forces, which had to retreat in early June from most of the areas captured in their yearlong offensive on the capital.

The Tripoli-based forces are now threatening to retake the Mediterranean city of Sirte — birthplace of former dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was ousted and killed in 2011. Capturing Sirte could allow them to gain control of oil fields and facilities in the south that Hifter had seized.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi warned over the weekend that any attack by the Tripoli forces on Sirte or the inland Jufra air base would amount to crossing a “red line.” He said Egypt could intervene militarily to protect its western border.

The airstrikes came after Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the chief of military staff Yasar Guler made a surprise visit Friday to the war-torn Libyan capital, where they met with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and other officials.

Sarraj’s office said they discussed military and security cooperation between Tripoli-based government and Turkey. It did not elaborate further details.

Akar’s visit was the second by high-ranking officials in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to Libya. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak along with intelligence chief Hakan Fidan met with Sarraj in Tripoli in June 17.

Meanwhile in the eastern city of Benghazi, thousands of Libyans protested Sunday against Turkey’s military intervention on the side of Tripoli-based administration.

“We are against the Turkish conquest, and against the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, and, God willing, we will be victorious,” said protester Mona al-Farsi.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel