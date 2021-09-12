Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Al-Qaida chief appears in 9/11 video amid rumors he is dead

7 Comments
BEIRUT

Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11, attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and praised al-Qaida attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al-Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, SITE added. But he did mention a Jan. 1, attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

Rumors have spread since late 2020 that al-Zawahri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

“He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021,” tweeted Rita Katz, SITE's director.

Al-Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, al-Qaida has faced competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the Islamic State group. IS rose to prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

IS’s physical “caliphate” was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of IS was killed by U.S. special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al-Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaida following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan by U.S. Navy SEALs.

Al-Zawahri has survived by keeping a low profile, George Bush Jr just by dint of being an ex-Potus.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Whose rumors, I wonder...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Have you ever truly believed Osama was killed?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

deadbeatles

Have you ever truly believed Osama was killed?

I believe that. You have information to the contrary? Do share.

Fwiw, I also think it is irrelevant. You don_t kill an idea by killing a person.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Have you ever truly believed Osama was killed?

Without a doubt.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Bin Laden -dead or alive? This is nothing but the usual old squirrel-up-a-tree question to distract the public from the really important questions that nobody wants to contemplate. Since 9/11 how many people have died and lives ruined during the last 20 years as a direct or indirect result of the violent, vengeful military operations directed by the US government. Al- Zawahri's fate is of no consequence in comparison to the enormities perpetrated by the Pentagon et al.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

to distract the public from the really important questions that nobody wants to contemplate.

That is true. the media certainly did a great job of informing the population of the realities and lies of the Vietnam war. My how things change/flip. So now, the new corporate media, are not imbedded with the troops, but in bed with the MIC, pentagon, both Dems and Reps, big fossils, big tech, well, big everything.

Since 9/11 how many people have died and lives ruined during the last 20 years as a direct or indirect result of the violent, vengeful military operations directed by the US government.

we must take responsibility for our governments actions. We MUST stop voting for Reps and Dems.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

