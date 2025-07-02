 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mali-Attacks
FILE - Mali's Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Maj Gen Oumar Diarra salutes as he inspects the military during an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo, file)
world

Al-Qaida-linked group claims attack against Mali army position near Senegal

0 Comments
By BABA AHMED
BAMAKO, Mali

Armed men attacked a Mali community just over the border from Senegal, Mali's military said Tuesday — an development that one expert called especially worrying as the deadly violence spreads.

The al-Qaida-linked JNIM extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions in the country's west and central regions.

One position was in Diboli, across the border from Senegal, which has been largely spared the extremist attacks.

“The border region to Senegal is a major gateway for trade and imports from Dakar ports to Mali that had been relatively stable for years,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. “This will also worry border communities in Senegal.”

Malian army spokesperson Col. Majo Souleymane Dembélé said on national television that the army had “neutralized” 80 attackers. There were no details on any casualties among soldiers.

Mali, a landlocked nation in the semiarid Sahel region, for more than a decade has battled an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups, Mali's authorities have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for assistance, but the security situation has been deteriorating.

Attacks by extremists have been on the rise in Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso in recent weeks. JNIM has established a strong presence in both.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo