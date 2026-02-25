Albanese tells Australia to 'turn the heat down' after bomb threat

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Sydney Opera House during a National Day of Mourning for the victims of the December 14, 2025, mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he did ‌not take his security for granted, after he was evacuated from his residence for several hours ‌following an alleged bomb threat.

Albanese was ⁠evacuated from his residence in ⁠Canberra late ⁠on Tuesday following a security threat, ‌and returned a few hours later after nothing ⁠suspicious was ⁠found.

Police said there was no ongoing threat.

"I think it's just a reminder, take every opportunity to tell people, turn the ⁠heat down for goodness sake," ⁠Albanese said at an event ‌in Melbourne on Wednesday. "We can't take these things for granted."

State broadcaster ABC said on Wednesday the threat was linked to ‌Shen Yun, a classical Chinese dance troupe banned in China that is due to perform in Australia this month.

The message sent to the group's local organizers falsely claimed that explosives had been placed around ​Albanese's residence, and would detonate if the group performed in the country, ‌the ABC reported.

Police declined to comment on the source of the threat.

New York-based Shen Yun did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier ⁠on Wednesday Albanese ⁠posted on Instagram a ​photo of his dog standing by ⁠a door ‌at The Lodge, his official ​residence in Canberra, with a caption thanking police for their work.

