Alberta plans referendum to wrest control over immigration from Canadian government

FILE PHOTO: Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith gestures on the final day of the national convention for Canada's official opposition Conservative Party, in the wake of its April 2025 election loss, the day after party members voted 87.4 per cent in favour of keeping leader Pierre Poilievre, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo

By Amanda Stephenson

Alberta will hold a referendum this fall to ask residents if its government should limit the number ‌of new international students, temporary foreign workers and asylum seekers arriving in the oil-rich Canadian province.

The move, announced by Premier Danielle Smith in a televised address on Thursday evening, represents ‌an attempt by Alberta to wrest control of a ⁠key issue from the federal government. Immigration policy in ⁠Canada is primarily ⁠the responsibility of Ottawa, not the provinces.

It marks a potential blow to ‌Canadian unity at a time when Prime Minister Mark Carney has made efforts ⁠to improve relations with western, ⁠resource-rich provinces and head off a simmering Alberta separatism movement.

Smith said her government is facing what will be a significant deficit in next week's provincial budget, partly because of a decline in provincial resource royalties due ⁠to lower global oil prices.

But she also blamed Alberta's fiscal challenges ⁠on the province's exceptionally rapid population ‌growth, the strongest in Canada. Alberta's population, which ticked past the 5 million mark in 2025, according to Statistics Canada, added more than 600,000 people in the past five years - something Smith said has been putting a ‌strain on provincial resources.

"Throwing the doors wide open to anyone and everyone across the globe has flooded our classrooms, emergency rooms and social support systems with far too many people, far too quickly," she said in her address.

Alberta is not the only province with a growing population attributable to immigration. After several years of a welcoming immigration policy under former Prime Minister Justin ​Trudeau, Canada has recently begun reducing its immigration targets and imposing caps on temporary residents, citing pressure on housing, infrastructure and social ‌services.

The main difference between Alberta and the other provinces, according to an ATB Financial analysis, is that Alberta has a very high level of interprovincial migration from Canadians seeking better opportunities ‌and more affordable housing.

But Smith said that Albertans identified international immigration ⁠as one of their top ⁠concerns in a recent series of town ​hall panels, and so she will seek a referendum mandate ⁠to pursue changes.

She said ‌the changes could include passing a law mandating that ​only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an "Alberta approved immigration status" will be eligible for provincially funded programs such as health, education and other social services.

