Alberta plans referendum to wrest control over immigration from Canadian government

Alberta will hold a referendum this fall to ask residents if its government should limit the number of new international students, temporary foreign workers and asylum seekers arriving in the oil-rich Canadian province.
The move, announced by Premier Danielle Smith in a televised address on Thursday evening, represents an attempt by Alberta to wrest control of a key issue from the federal government. Immigration policy in Canada is primarily the responsibility of Ottawa, not the provinces.
It marks a potential blow to Canadian unity at a time when Prime Minister Mark Carney has made efforts to improve relations with western, resource-rich provinces and head off a simmering Alberta separatism movement.
Smith said her government is facing what will be a significant deficit in next week's provincial budget, partly because of a decline in provincial resource royalties due to lower global oil prices.
But she also blamed Alberta's fiscal challenges on the province's exceptionally rapid population growth, the strongest in Canada. Alberta's population, which ticked past the 5 million mark in 2025, according to Statistics Canada, added more than 600,000 people in the past five years - something Smith said has been putting a strain on provincial resources.
"Throwing the doors wide open to anyone and everyone across the globe has flooded our classrooms, emergency rooms and social support systems with far too many people, far too quickly," she said in her address.
Alberta is not the only province with a growing population attributable to immigration. After several years of a welcoming immigration policy under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has recently begun reducing its immigration targets and imposing caps on temporary residents, citing pressure on housing, infrastructure and social services.
The main difference between Alberta and the other provinces, according to an ATB Financial analysis, is that Alberta has a very high level of interprovincial migration from Canadians seeking better opportunities and more affordable housing.
But Smith said that Albertans identified international immigration as one of their top concerns in a recent series of town hall panels, and so she will seek a referendum mandate to pursue changes.
She said the changes could include passing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an "Alberta approved immigration status" will be eligible for provincially funded programs such as health, education and other social services.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
MilesTeg
The Canadian federal gov't has already started immigrations reforms. There's nothing wrong with immigration but like anything, it can be improved and modified without painting all immigrants as pariahs. Reduce numbers when needed, better selection process, and stronger screening. Alberta needs to evaluate the federal gov't's reforms and have a discussion. It makes no sense to for a province have its own immigration policy. That would mean that immigrants accepted by Alberta can only live in Alberta and nowhere else in Canada. Does Alberta seriously want to track the movements of all their immigrants? I guess they'll have to be deported back to Alberta....LOL! Seems Alberta hasn't really thought this through as interprovincial mobility seems to be more a issue for them. Or maybe they'll want to ban Canadians from other provinces in Alberta. Haha!
HopeSpringsEternal
Alberta is "Trump" country, and they're none too happy with Canada's sudden economic collapse, as PM Carney is unable to manage relations with Trump. Many believe Alberta seeks to secede and join the US, this a first step
MilesTeg
If Quebec failed three times to separate, there's no way Alberta can. Call a referendum and see how many Albertans chicken out.
You probably get your news about this from right wing MAGA sources or from the minority of wacked out radical Albertans. The vast majority of Albertans want to remain Canadian.
Carney isn't unable to manage relations with Trump. He simply doesn't want to deal with him, for good reasons and the vast majority support his stance against Trump.. He flips flops every day, is erratic, unstable., lied about trade, and threatened the nation's sovereignty. Besides it's only 3yrs until Trump is out.