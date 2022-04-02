Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case

0 Comments
WATERBURY, Conn

A Connecticut judge on Friday rejected Infowars host Alex Jones' bid to avoid escalating daily fines for missing a deposition in a lawsuit by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, who sued the conspiracy theorist for saying the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury kept in place her ruling that fines Jones $25,000 per weekday, beginning Friday, and increasing by $25,000 each weekday until he appears at a deposition.

Jones had asked Bellis to put her ruling on hold while he appeals the fines to the state Supreme Court. His lawyers said he plans to attend a deposition in Connecticut on April 11. If he does not appear until then, his fines would total $525,000.

Jones said he did not attend a deposition scheduled last week in Austin, Texas, where he lives, because he was too ill to attend. Bellis said there was not enough evidence Jones was too ill to appear at the deposition.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog