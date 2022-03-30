Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Alex Jones offers payment, apology to settle Sandy Hook case

1 Comment
HARTFORD, Conn

Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his show.

The new court filings posted online said: “Mr Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week Jones defied a court order to attend a deposition near his home in Austin, Texas, to provide testimony ahead of the trial. Jones said he was ill. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a request by the plaintiffs to sanction Jones for not cooperating.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The families of eight of the victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school sued Jones, Infowars and others in Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy. Jones has since said he believes the shooting did occur.

Jones also was found liable for damages in similar lawsuits filed in Texas by relatives of Sandy Hook victims, and also faces trial later this year.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Don’t let him weasel out of it. Refuse the $120,000 and take him for a lot more after embarrassing him further in court.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog