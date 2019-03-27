Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has rarely appeared in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 Photo: CANAL ALGERIE/AFP/File
world

Algeria army chief demands Bouteflika be declared unfit to rule

0 Comments
ALGIERS

Algeria's army chief called Tuesday for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be declared unfit to govern, following weeks of mass protests demanding the ailing leader step down.

The move would potentially clear the way for elections to be organised in the coming months unless the president recovers.

"It is necessary, even imperative, to adopt a solution to get out of the crisis which responds to the legitimate demands of the Algerian people, and which guarantees the respect of the provisions of the constitution and safeguards the sovereignty of the state," General Ahmed Gaid Salah said in a televised speech.

The armed forces chief of staff, considered loyal to Bouteflika, added that the solution "is in article 102" of the constitution, under which parliament could declare the president unable to perform his duties due to serious illness.

The 82-year-old leader uses a wheelchair and has rarely appeared in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Bouteflika said last month he would run for a fifth term in office, despite concerns about his ability to rule, triggering a wave of protests that brought hundreds of thousands into the streets.

He later promised not to stand for another term but also postponed the elections, angering protesters who saw the move as a ploy to stay in power.

The army chief's call was welcomed with car horns honking in Algiers.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Cherry Blossom Season has Officially Started in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Perfect for the ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

GaijinPot Blog

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Festivals

Tendo City’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess) and Sakura Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack