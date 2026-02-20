Alien files incoming: Trump orders government release of UFO records

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would direct federal agencies to begin releasing government files related to aliens and unidentified flying objects, pointing to what he described as strong public interest in the issue.
In a social media post, Trump said he would order Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and other agencies to release the information, calling the matter "extremely interesting and important."
Earlier in the day, Trump, without providing evidence, accused former President Barack Obama of improperly disclosing classified information when discussing aliens publicly, saying Obama "made a big mistake."
"He took it out of classified information ... He's not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters while traveling to Georgia.
During an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen released on Saturday, Obama was asked if aliens were real.
"They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in ... Area 51. There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States," Obama said.
Area 51 is a classified Air Force facility in Nevada that fringe theorists have speculated holds alien bodies and a crashed spaceship. CIA archives released in 2013 said it was a test site for top-secret spy planes.
PENTAGON INVESTIGATIONS
There was no indication in Obama's remarks that the former president released classified information. Obama's office did not respond to a request for comment.
"I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!" Obama said in an Instagram post on Sunday.
In the post, Obama explained his belief that aliens exist by saying the statistical odds of life beyond Earth were high because the universe is so vast. He added that the chances of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth were low given the distance.
Following his comments on Obama, Trump added that he had not seen evidence that aliens exist, saying, "I don't know if they're real or not."
In recent years, the Pentagon has investigated reports of UFOs, and senior military leaders said in 2022 they found no evidence to suggest that aliens had visited Earth or crash-landed here.
A 2024 Pentagon report said U.S. government investigations since the end of World War Two had found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology and most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.
The website of the National Archives and Records Administration says it has records related to UFOs across numerous collections.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
11 Comments
nickybutt
That will be really popular with his fanbase.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
I am interested to see what gets released.
Harry_Gatto
Trump is a complete idiot and he seems to think that nobody notices or even cares. He's the guy who took boxes of classified information home and stored it insecurely.
HopeSpringsEternal
More great transparency by Pres. Trump, just like with Epstein, recent massive trove of documents released.
Trump's state of the Union on Tue to be very interesting, as everyone very interested in extraterrestrial life, aliens, not illegal aliens!
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's President of Transparency, exact opposite of Biden Admin 'Autopen' Presidency, so we again know where the $buck stops = Trump's Desk, as it should.
Good chance Trump's doing this "Alien" announcement in order to increase TV ratings for Tue's State of Union!
Zaphod
They should release all the nonsensical files they have and get over the stupid conspiracy theory. There are no aliens flying around in space ships here, and if there were any they would soon leave, seeing how little intelligent life there is here.
Zaphod
Harry_Gatto
You are talking about Biden and his garage, no?
Does not pass occams razor. If there was dirt about Trump, we would have heard about it long ago all over the media.
Anyway, I am all for releasing everything, be it pedo island files or little green men in Ufos.
Jimizo
I dunno. There are some worth bothering with.
If they tuned in to YouTube and saw Tucker Carlson gibbering about being attacked by demons in his sleep, they would do a quick swerve.
Anyway, could aliens have they been involved in stealing the 2020 election?
Jimizo
Certainly not the best we have to offer.
Imagine aliens seeing Trump is the most powerful politician on the planet.
They’d scoot off in roars of laughter.
bass4funk
Or they might greet him and help design a golden saucer.
He never said anything like that, but he does ask some serious questions which should be taken into account.
virusrex
Unlimited transparency but only on completely inconsequential things that he can use to distract the the lowest common denominator. But if it is something that may come in the way of personal profit? then secrecy and obfuscation even to the point of breaking laws.
UFO records may be followed by Big food files, Elvis is alive documents, Bermuda Triangle records, if current scandals keep piling maybe a few Alligator on the sewers videos may be released.