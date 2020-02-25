All 16 of Vietnam's coronavirus sufferers cured

All 16 people in Vietnam infected with a new coronavirus have been cured, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that no new cases have been recorded since Feb. 13.
The last known patient, a 50-year-old man infected by his daughter who returned from China's central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, has recovered and is in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear when the last patient would be discharged from hospital.
The rest, including a three-month-old baby, are improving, the ministry added.
Vietnam's first report of the virus was about two Chinese citizens infected on Jan 23.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
gogogo
More of this news please, clearly more people are being cured than dying, report on it media!
rgcivilian1
What medication was used? What stage of the virus were they at when seeking medical attention?
Sh1mon M4sada
Reassuring news, hopefully cure correllated with warmer climes, so as the temperature rises in the northern hemisphere things might take a turn for the better.
savethegaijin
If this is true it's good news, no? Even though it shares a border with China and is a tourist hub (if the numbers are accurate) it would probably indicate that hot and humid climates aren't favorable for the spread of viruses - much like the common cold or the flu. Hopefully this is the case and by late May this will be mostly over in the Northern hemisphere. I've never looked forward to a Tokyo summer more. Fingers crossed.