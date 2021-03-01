Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

All English households with school children to be offered twice weekly COVID tests

0 Comments
LONDON

All households in England with school or college aged children will be offered two rapid COVID-19 tests per person per week to support the government’s priority to get young people back in the classroom, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan to end England's latest COVID-19 lockdown, offering a "cautious" approach to try to prevent a return to wholesale restrictions that have hobbled the economy.

He said the first stage would prioritize schools returning on March 8 when only minimal socializing outdoors would be allowed.

The health ministry said rapid test kits would be made available to collect from Monday at more than 500 locations, or through workplace testing and local community testing services.

Secondary school and college students will be tested twice a week, receiving initial tests at school or college before moving to home testing.

Primary school children without symptoms will not be tested at school but parents will be encouraged to test their children at home.

“We know that one in three people with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms, so targeted, regular testing will mean more positive cases are kept out of schools and colleges,” said health minister Matt Hancock.

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is falling, with 1 in 145 people infected in the week ending Feb 19, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel