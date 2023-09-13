Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An image released by Mexico's Congress shows the alleged body of a "non-human" presented during a hearing on the issue of possible alien life Photo: Mexico's Congress/AFP
world

Alleged bodies of 'non-human beings' shown in Mexican Congress

0 Comments
MEXICO

The alleged bodies of two "non-human" beings were presented during a congressional hearing in Mexico, generating a mixture of surprise, disbelief and ridicule on social media on Wednesday.

The purported mummified remains were exhibited in two small display cases on Tuesday -- the first time the Mexican Congress has officially addressed the issue of possible extraterrestrial life.

The alleged corpses, which had a grayish color and a human-like body form, were brought by Jaime Maussan, a controversial Mexican journalist and researcher who reported finding them in Peru in 2017.

"They are non-human beings. We don't want to call them extraterrestrials because we don't know," Maussan said during the session called by ruling party lawmaker Sergio Gutierrez, who defended the event as being in the "public interest."

Maussan cited carbon dating analysis by the National Autonomous University of Mexico that he said showed "these beings are around 1,000 years old."

Gutierrez asked the speakers to swear to tell the truth during the hearing.

He said Maussan requested the session after a US congressional committee was told by a former intelligence official in July that humans were not alone in the universe and American authorities were covering up the evidence.

In May, the US space agency NASA held its first public meeting on the issue, and urged a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of so-called unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The Mexican hearing generated both astonishment and mockery, including jokes accompanied by photos of the alien creature in the movie "E.T."

The event "shows the contempt that this country has for science," one user wrote on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Others shared videos of the event with the words "The Martians have arrived," while there was a tongue-in-cheek call for Maussan to be named "president of intergalactic relations."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog