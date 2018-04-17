Allies vague on evidence linking Syria to chemical attack

The United States, France and Britain have said their airstrikes on Syria were a response to a reported chemical attack in a rebel-held Damascus suburb. However, none of the three nations have made public the evidence they might have proving a link between the Syrian government and the April 7 attack.
Syria and its military ally Russia have denied a chemical weapon attack took place, saying their inspectors visited the site and found no evidence of one. Western officials have dismissed the assertions as lies, contending that chlorine and sarin nerve gas were used in the reported attack that aid workers said killed 40 people in Douma.
Britain, France and the United States have primarily cited publicly available open source information and unspecified intelligence as evidence for the chemical assault and in turn for the U.S.-led airstrikes that were launched before international inspectors had investigated.
A fact-finding team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had been expected to inspect the site in Douma when the airstrikes took place Friday. At a news conference after the missile strikes, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was adamant that at least one chemical agent had been used, but did not give specifics.
"I am confident the Syrian regime conducted a chemical attack on innocent people in this last week, yes. Absolutely confident of it. And we have the intelligence-level of confidence that we needed to conduct the attack," Mattis said.
Asked whether it was a nerve agent or chlorine, he said, "We are very much aware of one of the agents. There may have been more than one agent used. We are not clear on that yet. We know at least one chemical agent was used."
On Saturday, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White was equally vague about evidence.
"There's various intel, and I won't speak to that," she said. "But when we have more evidence and details I will come back to you."
When asked why the U.S. had not shared the evidence it used to justify the strikes, White said that "a lot of this has to do with intelligence. And I am happy to show evidence if I can. But we were very confident about the decisions we made."
A senior US administration official who demanded anonymity to speak publicly about the intelligence assessment said Saturday that "while the available information is much greater on the chlorine use, we do have significant information that also points to sarin use."
"We've got symptoms described in reporting from media, NGOs, and other open sources," the official added.
The French government said Saturday that it launched a military response based on unspecified intelligence and open-source information, which included "testimonies, photos and videos that spontaneously appeared on specialized websites, in the press and on social media in the hours and days following the attack."
It said French experts did not have chemical samples to evaluate, but analyzed "the symptoms identifiable in the images and videos that were made public... All of these symptoms are characteristic of a chemical weapons attack."
The report said the information "forms a body of evidence that is sufficient to attribute responsibility for the chemical attacks of 7 April to the Syrian regime" of President Bashar Assad and that there was "no plausible scenario other than that of an attack by Syrian armed forces."
A top official at the French presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to discuss the military operation, acknowledged Saturday France had no samples. The official stressed the "obvious difficulty" of collecting evidence on the ground and suggested the Russians "cleaned it up" very quickly after the attack.
Speaking at a Monday news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said the operation in Syria was "responding to the evidence collected on the ground that chemical weapons were used against the civilian population by Bashar Assad's regime."
Meanwhile, Britain has said it based its assertion that Syria was to blame for a chemical attack on intelligence and on open source information.
Prime Minister Theresa May said she was not free to divulge the intelligence used in her country's assessment, but said in announcing the airstrikes that "a significant body of information, including intelligence, indicates the Syrian regime is responsible."
May said "reliable intelligence" indicated that Syrian military officials coordinated the use of chlorine in the attack. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has been unconvinced, calling the airstrikes "legally questionable."
May said a barrel bomb — a large container packed with fuel, explosives and scraps of metal — was used to deliver chemical weapons and that a regime helicopter hovered over the city at the time of the attack. The British leader noted that the opposition in Syria does not use barrel bombs or helicopters.
The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Ahmet Uzumcu, said Monday that the agency's team had not deployed to Douma. Syrian and Russian officials in Damascus told them there were still "pending security issues," Uzumcu said.
The United Nations said it had provided the "necessary clearances" for the fact-finding mission.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
theFritzX
Yes. No evidence.
Burning Bush
All these NGOs, media outlets are the "open sources" are just fronts paid for by the Saudis. It's easy, they pay a bunch of doctors to sign up to some group with a heartwarming name like "Syrian Doctors for Peace" then a guy with a PC runs the media arm of that group and sends out fake reports.
The Media in the West then pick up those fake stories and write "babies killed by Assad" according to Syrian Doctors for Peace.
People think all these NGOs are official Red Cross type organizations, they are not, they're just guys paid by the Saudis to sit at computers and dish out lies.
Even Roger Waters openly said at the end of his concert in Barcelona that the White Helmets are totally fake.
TumbleDry
When you are about to win, what do you do?
Gas people so your enemies’ friend come to their rescue.
Using gas had absolutely no strategic value for Assad.
Tommy Jones
Roger waters is a solid source of info.
bones
Well maybe they are vague because there was never any evidence! :-/
just like the WMD , yellow cake anyone?
bass4funk
You have got to be joking me.
Bintaro
And the Russians are blocking the fact-finding team to reaching the site of the chemical attack.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Tragic what is happening in Iraq.. woops sorry i meant Syria.
marcelito
Saddam,s WMD,s proof" all over again it seems.
Black Sabbath
France attacked as well, here. Not so in Iraq.
Gee... maybe its cause the intel is sound.
bones
Well hey if they said there is evidence that Syria used chemical weapons then it’s a fact right? They would never lie right?
they bombed Syria for BOMBING Syria to teach SYRIA not to BOMB Syria :-/
Raw Beer
No, they're not.
Russia and Syria have both insisted from the start that they want the OPCW to investigate the site of the alleged attack.
Tokyo-Engr
James Mattis has said although he believes a chemical attack may have occurred there is no evidence of it. In that case the bombing of Syria was not justified (in addition to the fact leaders did not go through proper process (I.e through Congress, etc). Interesting how both parties in the US support the bombing with Rand Paul being one of few, or the lone dissenter. The Military Industrial Complex at work
albaleo
The link below is to an article by Robert Fisk of the Independent (UK newspaper). His report is from Douma and is perhaps the most factual report I've read in the sense that he is reporting on what he has seen and heard from people there. It contains no quotes from any politicians.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-chemical-attack-gas-douma-robert-fisk-ghouta-damascus-a8307726.html
ozziedesigner
I don't think anyone would be surprised if it turned out to be a bunch of lies would they ? You know given their track record and all ...
minello7
No concrete evidence provided, we've heard that before, Macron said he had evidence, but couldn't provide, how strange. This was a political attack, think of the timing, Trump said he's pulling the troops out of Syria, but interested parties don't want that, which country has the most to lose in that scenario, and it isn't the US, Russia, Syria or Iran.
Alfie Noakes
@Albaleo
I just read that article and was going to post it here. Fisk is an unimpeachable journalist and his story is fascinating, particularly when compared to the nonsense produced by the corporate media. He and other journalists just walked away after the briefing, toured through the tunnels of Douma without let or hindrance and chatted to the locals, who were happy to talk about what had happened. The "gas attack" was hypoxia caused by dust clouds in the tunnels!