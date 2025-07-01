Almost 500 arrested after Kenya protest violence: police

The protests descended into violence and vandalism

By Rose TROUP BUCHANAN

Kenyan police said Monday that 485 people had been arrested on murder, terrorism, rape and other charges following deadly protests last week.

The nationwide protests were initially held to mark a year since massive anti-tax demonstrations, but descended into chaos as young men battled police and destroyed thousands of businesses in Nairobi's business district.

The Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 19 people were killed and 531 wounded in the looting and violence, which was labelled an "attempted coup" by the interior secretary.

The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin said "485 individuals have been arrested in connection to what happened June 25".

He said 448 had been charged in court, with 37 remaining "under active investigation".

Amin said the charges included "murder, terrorism, rape, gang rape, arson, obstruction of police officers while on duty, breaking and stealing, robbery... incitement to violence, handling stolen goods, malicious damage to property, and possession of illegal firearms."

"We received credible reports of assault and sexual violence committed by criminals who had earlier infiltrated the demonstrations," he added.

The KNHCR said Friday it recorded two cases of rape and two cases of gang rape.

Amin said 11 officers were seriously hurt with some sustaining "life-threatening" wounds.

He expressed condolences for those who had lost their lives, but said the initially peaceful demonstrations "quickly devolved into orchestrated violence".

"A well-coordinated network of criminal actors infiltrated and hijacked these demonstrations," Amin said, adding that they came only to cause "chaos, loot, destroy lives and property".

He said officers were "actively pursuing the key planners, the mobilisers, the financiers, and the facilitators behind this scheme, and they will be brought to justice very soon".

A coalition of rights groups said there were rallies in 23 counties across Kenya, with emergency responders reporting multiple instances of gunshot wounds.

The United Nations has deplored the violence, and called for restraint and calm.

Anger over the state of the economy and police brutality has sparked numerous protests since President William Ruto took power in 2022.

Proposed tax rises led to weeks of protests in June and July 2024 in which at least 60 people were killed.

