Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos, pictured here in February 2017, finalized their divorce at $38 billion Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Amazon's Bezos finalizes divorce with $38 bn settlement: report

0 Comments
By Jerod Harris
SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce Friday to the tune of a $38-billion settlement, Bloomberg News reported.

Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 19.7 million Amazon.com shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company valued at $38.3 billion, and landing her at 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the news service said.

A judge in Washington state's King County finalized the divorce. Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world's richest man.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, has said she would give all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world's ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the Giving Pledge.

The personal life of Jeff Bezos was thrust into the spotlight with the announcement in January that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years of marriage and the revelation by the National Enquirer that he had been having an affair with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a colossus that dominates online retail.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #38: Animation Studio Employee Sick After Working 220 Hours Overtime

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

LGBT

New Sazae

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel