Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its workers got COVID-19 since March

Amazon on Thursday said that slightly more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of March.
Data on the e-commerce giant's 1.37 million frontline workers, including those at its Whole Foods Market grocery stores in the United States, showed a lower infection rate than expected, Amazon said.
The release of the figure comes as some workers in logistics centers have criticized the company's safeguards to protect them from the pandemic as well as its reluctance to share information about colleagues who get infected.
Amazon has ramped up testing to 50,000 a day across 650 sites, according to the Seattle-based company.
"Since the beginning of this crisis, we've worked hard to keep our employees informed, notifying them of every new case in their building," Amazon said in a blog post sharing COVID-19 infection rates among its frontline workers.
If the rate of infection among Amazon and Whole Foods workers were the same as the general U.S. population, the number of cases would have topped 33,000, according to the company.© 2020 AFP
2 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
It would be interesting to see a breakdown by salary level to learn which groups of Amazon employees were hit hardest.
For example, how many were minimum wage earners working on contract with minimum health insurance, and how much they had to pay out of pocket for treatment.
Most likely Bezos and his higher level employees have had more protections than those in positions below them. They probably also have the best health insurance available, plus the financial means to cover them if they do get sick. Unlike those at the lower ends of the pay scale.