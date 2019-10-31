Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon shootout with Brazil police leaves 17 dead

RIO DE JANEIRO

Security officials say police in Brazil's Amazonas state have shot and killed 17 members of a group of suspected drug traffickers. No police were injured in the firefight.

Police say they intercepted the traffickers in the state capital of Manaus Wednesday as they prepared to murder rivals.

Military police commander-general Ayrton Norte says officers "carried out a surgical, precise operation and removed 17 criminals from the streets of Manaus."

