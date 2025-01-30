 Japan Today
American Eagle aircraft crashes in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Image: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz
world

Jet collides with Black Hawk helicopter near Washington's Reagan Airport

By David Shepardson and Brad Brooks
WASHINGTON

An American Airlines regional passenger jet was involved in a mid-air collision on Wednesday night with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials said.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Reagan. A U.S. Army official confirmed that one of its helicopters was involved in the crash.

PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA. According to American Airlines' website, the jet can carry up to 65 passengers.

Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport.

The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.

There has not been a fatal U.S. passenger airplane accident since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised serious safety concerns.

American Airlines said on social media that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident."

American Airlines said it would provide more information as it became available to the company.

Approximately 60 people were killed, according to some incoming reports.

How horrible. Prayers for all involved.

