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Venezuela US Flag
An American flag flies again at the US Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 14, 2026, seven years after it was lowered when Washington and Caracas cut diplomatic relations in 2019. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
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American flag raised at U.S. Embassy in Venezuela for the 1st time since 2019

2 Comments
CARACAS, Venezuela

The American flag was raised Saturday over the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019, a move that highlighted the recent shift in relations between the two countries since then President Nicolás Maduro was captured by American troops in January.

Though the flag is now waving, the building is undergoing renovations and it remains unclear when it will fully reopen.

The move comes after several statements from U.S. President Donald Trump in support of Maduro’s successor, acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has tried to keep negotiations open with the American government.

The flag was raised "exactly seven years after it was taken down,” the U.S. Embassy team said in a statement published on its social media channels.

The American flag being raised drew immediate attention from local residents.

“It’s a good thing, really, what a joy,” said Caracas resident Luz Verónica López. “Other countries must come back too because that’s what we need; progress, to move forward with good relations with the rest of the world, as it should be.”

Alessandro Di Benedetto, another Caracas resident, noted the positive atmosphere among those witnessing the moment.

“I found several people here surprised and happy because today they raised the U.S. flag at the embassy,” he said. “This is positive; this is another step.”

Despite the initiative, large chunks of Venezuelan society and the political establishment remain critics of Trump, his decision to forcefully remove Maduro from office and jail him in New York with his wife, and growing U.S. influence in the South American country's oil industry.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
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And taken down from embassies across the Middle East. You win some, you lose some I guess.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Also worth noting that the US has an embassy in Havana. Doesn't mean relations have improved one bit.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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