American journalist kidnapped in Baghdad, police officials say

An American woman journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday and authorities are ‌searching the city for her, two police officials said.

The Iraqi interior ministry confirmed the abduction of a female journalist but did ‌not disclose her nationality. The ministry ⁠said one suspect was arrested and efforts ⁠were ongoing ⁠to free the journalist.

Police officials who declined to ‌be named later identified the victim as Shelly Kittleson.

Middle East ⁠news site ⁠AL-Monitor said Kittleson is a U.S. freelance journalist based in Rome who has covered several wars in the region and contributed articles to the outlet.

A ⁠State Department official said the U.S. was ⁠aware of the reported kidnapping of ‌an American journalist in Baghdad, adding that Washington had previously issued a warning.

"The State Department previously fulfilled our duty to warn this individual of threats ‌against them and we will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure their release as quickly as possible," Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said on X. He did not name Kittleson.

Johnson reiterated that Americans are advised not ​to travel to Iraq for any reason.

The police officials said Kittleson was seized by four ‌men in civilian clothes and taken in a vehicle.

The search is focused on the eastern part of the capital where the kidnappers' ‌vehicle was headed, they added.

An Israeli-Russian graduate student ⁠from Princeton University was ⁠kidnapped by an Iran-aligned Shi'ite ​militia during a research trip to Iraq ⁠in March 2023 ‌and was released in 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.