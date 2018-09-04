Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

American sentenced to hang for killing ex-wife in Malaysia

3 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

A Malaysian court sentenced an American man to death by hanging for killing his ex-wife, but the man will appeal Tuesday's ruling on the grounds that he acted in self-defense.

Lawyer K.A. Ramu said the High Court found his client, 63-year-old Gerald Wayne Mickelson, guilty of murder in the November 2016 strangulation death of his ex-wife Guilda Mickelson.

Gerald Wayne Mickelson was working as a consultant in Malaysia, but planned to move to the Philippines to be with his new Filipino wife.

Ramu said Mickelson testified that he got into an argument with his ex-wife in a Kuala Lumpur hotel. He said the American acted in self-defense when his ex-wife started attacking him.

The court found otherwise in its ruling Tuesday.

"After evaluating all evidence, the court found he was guilty" as the post-mortem showed that Guilda Mickelson died of "fatal compression to the neck," Ramu said, adding that she also suffered some head injuries.

After the incident, he said his client had called the hotel management for help and didn't run away.

Mickelson cried after the brief ruling was read out in the courtroom and was consoled by his Filipino wife, Ramu said, adding that his client will appeal.

Is strangling someone an act of self defence?

Is strangling someone an act of self defence?

Well, it seemed to work for this guy, she stopped attacking him, in fact she stopped doing anything at all.

Is strangling someone an act of self defence?

In and of itself, it's simply a means of attack. Whether that attack happened in defense of one's self is up to the situation in which the strangling occurred.

