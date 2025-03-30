 Japan Today
In this undated handout photo released by the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, American Faye Dail Hall is pictured after being released Thursday, March 27, 2025, by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
world

American woman held in Afghanistan by Taliban released

By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON

An American woman detained for weeks in Afghanistan by the Taliban has been released from custody, according to a person familiar with the matter and a social media post Saturday from a longtime U.S. diplomat.

Faye Dail Hall, who was detained in February on charges of using a drone without authorization, was released Thursday as part of a deal that Qatari negotiators helped broker, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. In a post on X, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, confirmed Hall's release with a photograph of her and said she would “soon be on her way home.”

Hall is believed to be the fourth American released from Afghanistan since January.

Earlier this month, George Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was freed after more than two years in custody. That release follows a separate deal, executed on the final day of the Biden administration and also mediated by the Qataris, that secured the releases of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty.

Officials in Kabul, the Afghan capital, said recently that the United States had lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister, who also heads a powerful network blamed for attacks against Afghanistan’s former Western-backed government.

AP Middle East News Director Victoria Eastwood in Cairo contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

What concession has Trump made now?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

