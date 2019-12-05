Amid impeachment drama, Trump lawyer Giuliani back in Ukraine

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is enmeshed in the Ukraine scandal that has fueled the impeachment inquiry into the US leader

By ELSA

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani returned to Ukraine Wednesday, shrugging off the scandal over seeking dirt from Kiev on rival Democrats.

The New York Times said Giuliani had traveled to Budapest on Tuesday and Kiev Wednesday to speak with former Ukrainian prosecutors who could have information that would support Trump's battle against impeachment.

One America News Network also said it had a camera team traveling with Giuliani in Ukraine for an investigation into the impeachment case against Trump.

In a tweet, Giuliani wrote that he was "working on an important project with @OANN," aimed at exposing what he said was information covered up by hearings conducted by Democratic Party impeachment chief Adam Schiff.

According to the Times, Giuliani, who is the former mayor of New York, was meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, a central figure in the impeachment case Democrats are building against Trump.

He was also planning to meet with two other ex-prosecutors, Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk.

Giuliani has approached all three over the past year to aid Trump's effort to find dirt on Democrats, especially former vice president Joe Biden, who could face the president in next year's election.

Democrats are preparing impeachment charges against Trump on the grounds that he, with Giuliani's assistance, solicited foreign interference in U.S. elections for his personal needs.

Giuliani has sought to demonstrate that Biden and his son Hunter, who previously served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, had been engaged corruptly in the country.

Giuliani is also reportedly under investigation for his representation of multiple Ukrainian figures, including Dmitry Firtash, a billionaire facing extradition to the United States from Austria for charges of bribery and racketeering.

© 2019 AFP