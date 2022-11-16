Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones

0 Comments
TAICHUNG, Taiwan

Taiwan displayed its self-developed drone technology Tuesday, amid rising concerns over China's threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which develops military technology, offered a rare look at the Chien Hsiang drone designed to destroy enemy radars, and other unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

A dozen of the single-use drones, officially termed loitering munitions, are carried on a truck. Launched with a built-in rocket, they are guided by a propeller engine before crashing into their targets.

Any country that is “confident in itself" will come up with strategies and develop defense technologies, said Chi Li-ping, director of the institute's Aeronautical System Research Division.

Unmanned combat aerial vehicles are “a future trend," Chi said. “This is why we are doing research about it and laying out some strategies.”

Taiwan’s army began taking delivery last month of the first of 100 helicopter drones ordered from the institute. Chi emphasized their importance in relaying images to the army’s command and communication systems for analysis and forwarding to combat units.

Taiwan has also developed the Teng Yun, which resembles the American MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle and can stay aloft for up to 24 hours.

While the U.S. and others have long used drones in the targeting of alleged terrorists and others, they have proved especially important in the Russian war on Ukraine. Moscow has imported drones from Iran while Kyiv has found success with inexpensive Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs.

China, meanwhile, has forged ahead with developing its own drones, some models of which have been exported.

China upped its military threat against Taiwan in August in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. It shot missiles over the island and held live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones in what appeared to be a rehearsal for a potential blockade and invasion of the island that would almost certainly draw in Taiwan’s chief supporter, the United States, along with American allies including Japan and Australia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Standout White Truffle Courses This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog