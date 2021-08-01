Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.
Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo. All while the pandemic, social unrest and a rise in violent crime have prompted millions to buy guns for protection or to take up shooting for sport.
“We have had a number of firearms instructors cancel their registration to our courses because their agency was short on ammo or they were unable to find ammo to purchase,” said Jason Wuestenberg, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association.
Doug Tangen, firearms instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the police academy for the state, said the academy also has had trouble obtaining ammo.
“A few months ago, we were at a point where our shelves were nearly empty of 9mm ammunition,” he said. In response, instructors took conservation steps like reducing the number of shots fired per drill, which got them through several months until fresh supplies arrived, Tangen said.
Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said his department also has been affected by the shortage. “We have made efforts to conserve ammunition when possible,” he said.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group, says more than 50 million people participate in shooting sports in the U.S. and estimates that 20 million guns were sold last year, with 8 million of those sales made by first-time buyers.
“When you talk about all these people buying guns, it really has an impact on people buying ammunition,” spokesman Mark Oliva said. ”If you look at 8.4 million gun buyers and they all want to buy one box with 50 rounds, that’s going to be 420 million rounds.”
The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System database also documented an increase in sales: In 2010, there were 14.4 million background checks for gun purchases. That jumped to almost 39.7 million in 2020 and to 22.2 million just through June 2021 alone.
The actual number of guns sold could be much higher since multiple firearms can be linked to a single background check. No data is available for ammunition because sales are not regulated and no license is required to sell it.
As the pandemic raced across the country in early 2020, the resulting lockdown orders and cutbacks on police response sowed safety fears, creating an “overwhelming demand” for both guns and ammo, Oliva said. Factories continued to produce ammunition, but sales far exceeded the amount that could be shipped, he said.
“Where there is an increased sense of instability, fear and insecurity, more people will purchase guns,” said Ari Freilich of the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
As supplies dwindled, Feilich said, some gun owners began stockpiling ammo.
“Early on in the pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant, and now it’s ammo,” he said.
Wustenberg emphasized the danger in first-time gun buyers not being able to practice using their new weapons.
Going to the gun range entails more than trying to hit a target, he said. It’s where shooters learn fundamental skills like always pointing their guns in a safe direction and keeping their fingers off the trigger until they’re ready to fire.
“It’s that old adage: Just because you buy a guitar doesn’t mean you’re a guitar player,” Wustenberg said. “Some have the misconception of ‘I shot this target 5 yards away and did just fine so I’m OK if someone breaks into my house.’ You’ve got to go out and practice with it.”
The U.S. military is not affected by the shortage because the Army produces ammunition for all branches of the military at six sites across the country, according to Justine Barati, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.
The U.S. shooting team, which won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, also had the ammo needed to train thanks to a commitment from sponsors, but membership and junior programs have struggled, said Matt Suggs, chief executive officer for USA Shooting.
The U.S. Biathlon team, training for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, also has been supplied with ammo from its sponsor, Lapua, made in Finland. But local clubs face shortages, said Max Cobb, president of U.S. Biathlon Association.
Jason Vanderbrink, a vice president at Vista Outdoor, which owns the Federal, CCI, Speer and Remington ammunition brands, said the companies are shipping ammo as fast as they can make it.
“I’m tired of reading the misinformation on the internet right now about us not trying to service the demand that we’re experiencing,” he said in a YouTube video produced for customers aimed at quashing speculation suggesting otherwise.
Imports of ammunition from Russia, South Korea, the European Union and others were up 225% over the past two years, according to an analysis by Panjiva Inc., which independently tracks global trade. But at least some U.S.-made ammo is heading out of the country.
Winchester has logged 107 shipments since January 2020, according to Panjiva. Most went to Australia to fulfill a contract Winchester secured with NIOA, the country’s largest small-arms supplier. Nigel Everingham, NIOA’s chief operating officer, said he could not disclose how much ammo Winchester is supplying.
A few shipments also went to Belgium and Israel.
Meanwhile, most of the ammunition pictured on the website for Champion’s Choice, a gun store in LaVergne, Tennessee, is listed as “out of stock.”
“We keep ammo on order but we’re not sure when it’s going to come available, “sales manager Kyle Hudgens said. “It does put us in a bad position with our customers. They’re asking what the deal is.”
And Bryan Lookabaugh at Renton Fish & Game’s skeet and trap range in Renton, Washington -- where shooters try to hit discs flying at 35 to 70 mph -- said the limited availability means fewer people show up for shooting practice and some couldn’t participate in a recent competition.
“We have not had a full shipment in a year,” he said.
Duane Hendrix, the range master at the Seattle Police Athletic Association, a police and civilian gun range in Tukwila, Washington, said he now limits ammo sales to two boxes per customer.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Hendrix said. “There’s stuff we can’t get, especially rifle ammo. If you don’t have ammo for your customers, there’s no point in having your doors open.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
28 Comments
Arrrgh-Type
Ye gods. Try to visualize 20 million of something, anything. (Think of how much space you'd need for 20 million pennies, for example.) Now realize only one of those is needed to kill. Terrifying.
englisc aspyrgend
Highlights how deeply dysfunctional US people’s thinking is when it comes to guns. Horrifying if not down right insane!
SuperLib
Sounds like a good problem to have.
GdTokyo
This is why I shoot a .22 when I am home. Ammo is cheap. And nobody hoards .22 ammo.
Politik Kills
God help us.
BigYen
Makes pandemic-related hoarding of toilet paper look entirely rational.
dagon
Dr. King: The problem is that we all to often have socialism for the rich and rugged free enterprise capitalism for the poor. That’s the problem.
When you have the level of economic and social anxiety like in the US, guns are a form of security.
“Early on in the pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant, and now it’s ammo,” he said.
Hoarding, of guns in this case, is a symptom of socio-economic anxiety.
Laguna
Considering suicide far outnumbers homicide of American gun deaths, perhaps the problem will eventually take care of itself. (To clarify - I DO NOT encourage suicide and hope those with such emotions seek help. It's just that having a gun handy makes a transitive emotion that much easier to act upon.)
theFu
Wouldn't want to hoard. I only keep around 1000 rounds on hand and that is .177 pellets, not firearm ammo. Target shooting only. Pellets are cheap and provide good target practice.
We didn't stockpile TP either, btw. I don't know what people do that TP was low in their homes at the start. Have they not heard of bidets? 2-3 squares to dry, that's it. A 12-pak lasts 6-10 months, easy.
We didn't buy any disinfectant the last year. Normal soap and water work. I also mix a vinegar cleaning solution which is used all over the place. Probably go through 4L every quarter of cheap vinegar. We use a little bleach too, but haven't bought any this year. It will be used when we pressure wash the house in about a month.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Why the think they can fight a virus with bullets. The mind boggles. Trying to protect them house’s from repossession and turning the guns on them selves? Scary story! Stay safe Americans.
lincolnman
Well. that's one explanation. I think a more compelling one is;
*Less than a year after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, nearly half of Republican voters (47%) say that "a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands," per a new nationwide survey by George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.*
https://news.yahoo.com/nearly-half-republicans-time-come-193407307.html
There are more democracy-hating pro-Trump insurrectionists out there than just the several hundred that have been arrested...
bass4funk
No, they love democracy, they’re not the ones trying to tell people how to live, what to put in their bodies, what to eat and how the should conduct their lives.
Pro Trump perhaps, pro American, pro Freedom. Drop the insurrectionist part, none of the people on that day will be charged with it, no matter how much the left hope, wish and pray for it. But these trespassers will continue to fight for their 1st and 2nd amendment rights
and will be released in a few months. Hope they file a hefty lawsuit when they do.
Speed
Failure of government.
FizzBit
no
Failure of suppliers
lincolnman
They're being scammed to believe a lie and then incited to violently attack our Capitol and injure over 100 policemen...Blue Lives Matter - until they clash with the cult...
Anti-democratic fascists who have more in common with the Myanmar Generals - so weak-minded they believed Trump would "march with them down to the Capitol" while he cheered on the violence from a safe room in the WH...
Sure, and they're all pleading the "I was conned" by Trump as a defense...."Foxitis"....
Sounds like Trump and Murdoch should be worried about lawsuits...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/06/politics/capitol-foxitis-hearing-outburst/index.html
Randy Johnson
Well, when you have an installed puppet threatening the local populace with nuclear wespons and F-15s, it's understandable.
blvtzpk
Every time I see these topics and posts, all I can think of is the famous Jeff Jefferies’ sketch
theFu
What? This is incorrect. GOP always wants to meddle in people's lives, especially the more private aspects. My body, my life huh? Ok, I'd like an abortion for my GF. In may states, that legal act has been made nearly impossible thanks to old, white, men who don't like it.
How, exactly does two loving gay men or women being legally married harm those same old, white, men? The hate it do it so much that it isn't legal in most states still. To get partners covered under spouse insurance and have the same rights of choice and legal decisions requires hiring a lawyer in most states. These are things that are automatic for married men and women.
The GOP wants to force their religion onto others all the time, especially in places where it legally has no place like govt buildings and govt schools.
The GOP meddles in lives every day.
starpunk
Just recall, a number of those 'Proud Boys', 'Oath Keepers' and other traitor trash wore shirts and armbands stating '6MWNNE', = ''6 million were not near enough' referring to the 6 million dead Jews snuffed by the Nazis. 6 million dead Jews and 5 million others - that is terrifying and downright sickening.
i've yet to hear a valid reason or excuse to dust that number of any category of people. That's because there is none.
serendipitous1
How sad that many Americans feel they have to spend money on ammunition! What a waste of time, money, and life.
EvilBuddha
"It’s where shooters learn fundamental skills like always pointing their guns in a safe direction and keeping their fingers off the trigger until they’re ready to fire."
Apart from these gun discipline related skills, practicing at a shooting range for gun owners is absolutely essential to ingrain the grip and safety mechanism of your handgun.
Commodore Perry
EvilBuddhaToday 01:20 pm JST
Exactly.
And helps keep the gun clean too.
But I am going to go out on a limb and say more people play golf on the weekend, than go to target practice.
Blacklabel
how about "to deal with an armed intruder" coming into my home?
that makes two arguments, and there are more.
blue
Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar
Wouldn't this result in, like, less ammo to shoot, hence less people being shot at, so less gun-violence related deaths. I wouldn't call this a problem...
Commodore Perry
blueToday 01:28 pm JST
No, because people taking target practice are not the ones shooting people.
Anyway, this article is less interesting than articles about toilet paper hoarding--that is a real issue that affects almost everyone.
cleo
Because a hand-held firearm is totally effective against nuclear weapons?
I would hate to live in a place where I was constantly in fear of my life from the people around me. Instead of hoarding ammo, my priority would be to get the hell out of there to a civilized environment as quickly as possible.
Blacklabel
like the old Chris Rock joke that bullets should cost $5000 each so that you have to be really sure you want to shoot someone before you do it.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VZrFVtmRXrw
FizzBit
It’s kind of funny the MSM making an issue out of the state of ammunition in the US meanwhile ignoring the inner city slaughter and chaos going on.