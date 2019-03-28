Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Brunei's new Islamic criminal laws including stoning to death for gay sex and amputation for theft

3 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Amnesty International on Wednesday slammed plans by Brunei to implement what the rights group called "vicious" Islamic criminal laws such as stoning to death for gay sex and amputation for theft.

Amnesty said in a statement that the new penalties, which also apply to children, are provided for in new sections under Brunei's Sharia Penal Code and will come into effect April 3. The legal changes were announced in a discreet notice on the attorney general's website, it said.

"To legalize such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself," said Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Brunei researcher at Amnesty International. She said some of the potential offenses "should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender."

"Brunei must immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments and revise its penal code in compliance with its human rights obligations," Chhoa-Howard said. "The international community must urgently condemn Brunei's move to put these cruel penalties into practice."

Brunei's sultan instituted the Sharia Penal Code in 2014 to bolster the influence of Islam in the tiny, oil-rich monarchy, which has long been known for conservative policies such as banning the public sale of liquor. The first stage of the law included fines or jail for offenses such as pregnancy out of wedlock or failing to pray on Friday.

Amnesty labeled the Penal Code as a "deeply flawed piece of legislation" with a range of provisions that violate human rights.

There has been no vocal opposition to the law in Brunei, where Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules as head of state with full executive authority. Public criticism of his policies is extremely rare in Brunei.

The Sultan, who has reigned since 1967, has previously said the Shariah Penal Code should be regarded as a form of "special guidance" from God and would be "part of the great history" of Brunei. Under secular laws, Brunei already prescribes caning as a penalty for crimes including immigration offenses, for which convicts can be flogged with a rattan cane.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Your daily reminder that, yes, cultures are different and in specific instances, such as this, ours is betters than theirs.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Literally wanting to take the world back to the days of the prophet! I can understand harsh laws, but times dictate that laws change as well, and not digress.

Used to be a time where any crime was punishable by death. Then when that changed, prisons became overloaded. Maybe the Sultan is thinking that if the punishment is harsh enough people will follow the law.

Personally speaking, I think the population of the country is going to shrink!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What BS said. Downright medieval.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s important to be tolerant of other cultures. The Judeo-Christian West is not right by default.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Horrors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s important to be tolerant of other cultures.

I hope I am misunderstanding you, but it sure sounds like you think it is important to be tolerant of a culture that wants to cut off limbs as punishment and murder people for the crime of being gay.

The Judeo-Christian West is not right by default.

I'd say in this case, we are.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Apartment Hunter: Words for Your Quest to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Yoyogi Park

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Perfect for the ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tendo City’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess) and Sakura Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Live

This Family Restaurant with Flamingos In It Has Twitter Talking

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Explore

5 Ways to Play with Poop at the Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog