Brunei's new Islamic criminal laws including stoning to death for gay sex and amputation for theft

Amnesty International on Wednesday slammed plans by Brunei to implement what the rights group called "vicious" Islamic criminal laws such as stoning to death for gay sex and amputation for theft.
Amnesty said in a statement that the new penalties, which also apply to children, are provided for in new sections under Brunei's Sharia Penal Code and will come into effect April 3. The legal changes were announced in a discreet notice on the attorney general's website, it said.
"To legalize such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself," said Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Brunei researcher at Amnesty International. She said some of the potential offenses "should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender."
"Brunei must immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments and revise its penal code in compliance with its human rights obligations," Chhoa-Howard said. "The international community must urgently condemn Brunei's move to put these cruel penalties into practice."
Brunei's sultan instituted the Sharia Penal Code in 2014 to bolster the influence of Islam in the tiny, oil-rich monarchy, which has long been known for conservative policies such as banning the public sale of liquor. The first stage of the law included fines or jail for offenses such as pregnancy out of wedlock or failing to pray on Friday.
Amnesty labeled the Penal Code as a "deeply flawed piece of legislation" with a range of provisions that violate human rights.
There has been no vocal opposition to the law in Brunei, where Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules as head of state with full executive authority. Public criticism of his policies is extremely rare in Brunei.
The Sultan, who has reigned since 1967, has previously said the Shariah Penal Code should be regarded as a form of "special guidance" from God and would be "part of the great history" of Brunei. Under secular laws, Brunei already prescribes caning as a penalty for crimes including immigration offenses, for which convicts can be flogged with a rattan cane.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Black Sabbath
Your daily reminder that, yes, cultures are different and in specific instances, such as this, ours is betters than theirs.
Yubaru
Literally wanting to take the world back to the days of the prophet! I can understand harsh laws, but times dictate that laws change as well, and not digress.
Used to be a time where any crime was punishable by death. Then when that changed, prisons became overloaded. Maybe the Sultan is thinking that if the punishment is harsh enough people will follow the law.
Personally speaking, I think the population of the country is going to shrink!
jcapan
What BS said. Downright medieval.
Burning Bush
It’s important to be tolerant of other cultures. The Judeo-Christian West is not right by default.
Concerned Citizen
Horrors.
extanker
I hope I am misunderstanding you, but it sure sounds like you think it is important to be tolerant of a culture that wants to cut off limbs as punishment and murder people for the crime of being gay.
I'd say in this case, we are.