world

Amsterdam police clear square of anti-lockdown demonstrators

AMSTERDAM

Police in Amsterdam forcibly cleared anti-lockdown demonstrators from the city's Museum Square on Sunday after they ignored instructions to leave amid a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Large numbers of people were out in the city's streets and parks after an abrupt turn in the weather to sunny skies and mild temperatures following a colder spell a week earlier. The Museum Square has become a regular meeting place for people opposed to social distancing and other lockdown rules.

At Sunday's demonstration, some were carrying signs saying "freedom" or held yellow umbrellas, but others appeared simply to have joined the throng of several hundred mostly young people.

Police conducted raids on horseback and a handful of protesters were detained.

The Netherlands saw several days of rioting in January, when an evening curfew was added to other lockdown measures.

