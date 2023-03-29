Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Dutch capital has long been trying to curb rowdy behaviour such as stag parties, especially near the famed red light area Photo: AFP
world

Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with 'stay away' campaign

0 Comments
AMSTERDAM

Amsterdam launched a campaign on Tuesday to discourage tourists planning drug- and alcohol-fueled parties -- starting with young British men.

The Dutch capital has long been trying to curb rowdy behavior such as stag parties, especially near the famed red light area where sex workers operate.

The new campaign, dubbed "Stay Away", will involve people searching online for some getaways in Amsterdam receiving special warnings.

"The campaign will commence in Great Britain, aimed at males in the age category of 18 to 35 years," Amsterdam city council said in a statement.

"This online discouragement campaign is aimed at nuisance tourists who want to visit Amsterdam to 'go wild', with all the ensuing consequences."

It would be expanded to "potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU-countries" in the coming year, it said.

People searching for terms such as "stag party Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam" will be shown warning advertisements," it said.

The ads would show the "risks and consequences of anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse" including fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalisation and health issues.

Amsterdam recently announced a ban on smoking cannabis in the Red Light district, coupled with further restrictions on alcohol consumption and earlier closures for cafes, bars and sex clubs.

Authorities are also looking at moving sex workers to large "erotic centers" to the outskirts of the city.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog