Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Migration Netherlands Asylum Seekers
A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
world

Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

0 Comments
AMSTERDAM

Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital's port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center.

The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government. It is the second Dutch city to approve plans for putting up migrants on a cruise liner. In both cases, the ships will be moored so residents can exit and enter at all times.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was ashamed of the situation at the asylum reception center in the remote northeastern village of Ter Apel where 700 migrants had to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions because there was no space for them inside.

The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders sent a team to the camp to provide medical assistance to the migrants, the first time the agency has ever deployed in the Netherlands.

“The situation in Ter Apel is heartbreaking. Together we must solve the shortage of accommodation so that refugees can find a place,” said Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink.

Groot Wassink called the cruise ship, which is not yet in Amsterdam but should be in use starting Oct. 1, a temporary, short-term solution and said the Dutch government needs to work with municipalities to reform the country's asylum system.

One of the reasons for the crisis is a nationwide housing shortage. Once asylum-seekers are granted refugee status, many are unable to find a place to live and have to stay in the refugee centers, which were intended only as temporary accommodations for people awaiting decisions on their asylum application.

The minister in charge of migration, Eric van der Burg, thanked Amsterdam.

“Temporary large-scale accommodation is very important to restore calm to asylum accommodation,” he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog