Delays at Milan train station, as Italian police investigate possible cable sabotage
A woman looks at a board announcing delays at the Milan train station, as Italian police investigate possible sabotage to electricity cables near the city of Bologna that have caused delays to a large part of the national railway network, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane Image: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Anarchists claim responsibility for rail sabotage during Italy Olympics

ROME

An anarchist group claimed responsibility on Monday for sabotaging rail infrastructure in northern Italy ‌on Saturday and disrupting train traffic on the first full day of the Winter Olympic Games.

Police reported three separate episodes at ⁠different locations early on Saturday which caused ‍delays of up to 2-1/2 hours for ‍high-speed and ‍regional services, particularly around the city of Bologna.

No one ⁠was injured and no trains were damaged.

In a statement circulated online, an anarchist ​group said a progressive crackdown on demonstrations by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had made confrontation on the streets "ineffective" and meant they had to find other forms of protest.

"It therefore seems necessary to adopt ⁠clandestine methods, decentralize the conflict and multiply its fronts, and turn to self-defense and sabotage in order to survive the times ahead," the anarchist statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the police on the statement. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the Transport Ministry, vowed to catch the anarchists.

"We will do everything to ... hunt down and flush out these thugs wherever they hide, to put them in prison and to confront those who defend them," ​he wrote on X.

"Long live the Olympics, symbol of an Italy that builds, that inspires emotion, that ⁠never gives up," he added.

The anarchists denounced the Olympic Games as a "glorification of nationalism", saying the event provided a "testing ground" for policing ‍crowds and monitoring movement.

Shortly after Saturday's attack on rail ‌infrastructure, a small ‌group of around 100 hooded protesters ‍threw flares and fireworks at police after breaking away from ‌the main body of an anti-Olympics demonstration ‍in Milan, a co-host of the Games.

Meloni condemned on Sunday the street protesters and the saboteurs as "enemies of Italy".

