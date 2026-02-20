Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary move in a country where authorities once sought to shield the royal family from embarrassment.
It was the first time in nearly four centuries that a senior British royal was placed under arrest, and it underscored how deference to the monarchy has eroded in recent years.
King Charles III, whose late mother lived by the motto “never complain, never explain,” took the unusual step of issuing a statement on the arrest of his brother, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,’’ the king said. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.’’
The Thames Valley Police force said Mountbatten-Windsor was released Thursday evening, about 11 hours after he was detained at his home in eastern England. He was photographed in a car leaving the station near his home on the royal Sandringham Estate.
Police said he was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated. Police said they had finished searching Mountbatten-Windsor’s home, but officers were still searching his former residence near Windsor Castle.
The police force, which covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said Thursday that a man in his 60s from Norfolk in eastern England, had been arrested and was in custody. Police did not identify the suspect, in line with standard procedures in Britain.
Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, moved to the king’s private estate in Norfolk after he was evicted from his longtime home near the castle earlier this month.
Police previously said they were “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade information to Epstein, a wealthy investor and convicted sex offender, in 2010, when the former prince was Britain’s special envoy for international trade. Correspondence between the two men was released by the U.S. Justice Department late last month along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.
“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” he added.
Police also said they were searching two properties.
Earlier in the day, pictures circulated online that appeared to show unmarked police cars at Wood Farm, Mountbatten-Windsor’s home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers gathering outside.
Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in his association with Epstein.
The allegations being investigated Thursday are separate from those made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to Britain to have sex with the prince in 2001, when she was just 17. Giuffre died by suicide last year.
Still, Giuffre’s family praised the arrest, saying that their “broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.”
The family added: “He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”
“This is the most spectacular fall from grace for a member of the royal family in modern times,” said Craig Prescott, a royal expert at Royal Holloway, University of London, who compared it in severity to the crisis sparked by Edward VIII’s abdication to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
“And it may not be over yet,’’ Prescott added.
Thursday’s arrest came a day after the National Police Chiefs’ Council said it had created a coordination group to assist forces across the UK that are assessing whether Epstein and his associates committed crimes in Britain. In addition to the concerns about Mountbatten-Windsor ’s correspondence, documents released by the U.S. suggest Epstein may have used his private jet to traffic women to and from Britain.
The documents also rocked British politics. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to fight off questions about his judgment after the papers revealed that Peter Mandelson, the man he appointed ambassador to the U.S., had a longer and closer relationship with Epstein than was previously disclosed.
London’s Metropolitan Police Service has said it is investigating allegations of misconduct in public office related to Mandelson’s own correspondence with Epstein. Mandelson was fired as ambassador to the U.S. in September.
But it is Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with Epstein that brought the scandal to the doors of Buckingham Palace and threatened to undermine support for the monarchy.
The last time a senior British royal was arrested was almost 400 years ago during the reign of King Charles I that saw a growing power struggle between the crown and Parliament.
After the king attempted to arrest lawmakers in the House of Commons in 1642, hostilities erupted into the English Civil War, which ended with victory for the parliamentary forces of Oliver Cromwell.
Charles I was arrested, tried, convicted of high treason and beheaded in 1649.
Modern concerns about Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Epstein have dogged the royal family for more than a decade.
The late Queen Elizabeth II forced her second son to give up royal duties and end his charitable work in 2019 after he tried to explain away his friendship with Epstein during a catastrophic interview with the BBC.
But as concern mounted about what the Epstein files might reveal, the king moved aggressively to insulate the royal family from the fallout.
Since October, Charles has stripped his younger brother of the right to be called prince, forced him to move out of the royal estate he occupied for more than 20 years and issued a public statement supporting the women and girls abused by Epstein.
Last week, the palace said it was ready to cooperate with police investigating Mountbatten-Windsor.
Charles was forced to act after Mountbatten-Windsor’s correspondence with Epstein torpedoed the former prince’s claims that he severed ties with the financier after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Instead, emails between the two men show Epstein offering to arrange a date between Mountbatten-Windsor and a young Russian woman in 2010, and the then-prince inviting Epstein to dinner at Buckingham Palace.
Additional correspondence appears to show Mountbatten-Windsor sending Epstein reports from a two-week tour of Southeast Asia that he undertook in 2010 as Britain’s trade envoy.
Danny Shaw, an expert on law enforcement in the UK, told the BBC that in most cases, suspects are held between 12 and 24 hours and are then either charged or released pending further investigation.
Mountbatten-Windsor will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet,” where he will wait until his police interview.
Mountbatten-Windsor will be placed in "a cell in a custody suite" with just "a bed and a toilet," where he will wait until his police interview.

"There'll be no special treatment for him,″ Shaw said.
falseflagsteve
Bet he’s sweating now. Am I right?
KP
When I think of world elitists being affected by the Epstien files, all I can think of is that song "Let the bodies hit the floor" by Drowning Pool...
ThePunisher
At least the UK takes crime a bit more seriously than the US where apparently there were only two offenders in the whole Epstein disgrace.
Anyway, Andrew is a maggot, always has been, along with all those in his circle. He needs serious prison time. It would be best if he never gets out.
stormcrow
“ . . . the law must take its course.”
It’a a damn shame that a king talks this way, while the U.S. president is basically saying: Well, there’s nothing to see here, folks, so let’s forget about this whole thing and move along.
kurisupisu
It is become clear that Epstein was involved in much more than underage sex.
When the sexual shenanigans became known there was a denial and a huge payoff to one of the victims.
So, why is the former prince in a jail cell, only now?
The charges are “on suspicion of misconduct in public office”
The sexual misconduct of underage sexual relations or rape are not charges.
However, more than this and more to the point is the evidence that Andrew used his Royal status to access information which was then used for personal financial gain.
King Charles has thrown his brother (seemingly) under the bus due to that misconduct.
The British royal family is already privileged and members have various titles which garner financial benefits.
Andrew’s arrogance,bluntness and desire for even more upset the contrived image which the Royals need to keep the peasants ignorant and away from the pitchforks….
Bob Fosse
Squeal for a deal.
GBR48
Despite the mediafest over Giuffre, 17 isn't underage in the UK, and there is no reason to suspect The Andrew formerly known as Prince, knew she was trafficked. No charges would ever have stuck. It's not unusual for rich, middle-aged men to believe that teenagers are desperate for them. Make of that what you will.
All of this, especially the Russian date, suggests that someone at MI5 was not doing their job. Stuff like this is supposed to be vetted. Maybe they are too busy spying on journalists and ordinary people to keep an eye on the wealthier classes.
Not sure Epstein's conviction is anything of a dividing line, as Trump has been convicted of plenty and they all still bow down to him.
I cannot understand why Labour brought Mandelson back from the politically dead. He had caused enough scandals for Blair, who also kept bringing him back into the fold for no good reason. Perhaps just too great a reliance on favours and another example of the incredible levels of political ineptitude in the current regime.
Misconduct in public office is sometimes easier to prove, but you would really need a clear leak of specific confidential data. That might require a historian rather than a copper at this point. Both would have been licensed to work contacts, so this is not a slam dunk.
The effect on the Royal family is minimal as Andrew has been persona non grata for some time now.
I suspect the releases are designed to focus attention away from the people hidden by all that redaction.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He'll probably get a slap on the wrist because all they have on him is disclosing trade data.