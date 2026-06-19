Andy Burnham's election to parliament sets up bid to oust UK PM Starmer

Greater Manchester mayor and Labour candidate Andy Burnham meets with supporters during the Makerfield by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour MP John Simons, in Wigan, Britain, on Thursday.

Labour mayor Andy Burnham cleared a path to be able to attempt to oust British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌after winning a parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday in what could be most consequential local election in more than six decades.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor nicknamed the "King ‌of the North", won the contest in Makerfield in northwest ⁠England with 24,927 of the votes, while the candidate ⁠for Nigel Farage's ⁠populist Reform UK party came second with 15,696 votes.

His victory means he ‌will now be able to trigger or at least take part in a ⁠contest to replace Starmer, struggling ⁠with some of the worst popularity ratings of any leader. But the key question is when and how Burnham will do it.

"I do say to my own party, this is a final chance to change," ⁠Burnham said in his victory speech. "There will be no second chance."

Burnham, ⁠a career politician who has expressed ‌support for the nationalization of key public services and criticized what he called four decades of failed neoliberal economics, has said he would seek to replace Starmer and change politics.

Polls show Burnham, 56, is Labour's most popular politician ‌who would win a months-long leadership contest decided by party members, while some Labour lawmakers hope Starmer could be persuaded to hand over power to avoid a damaging contest.

Two years after winning a landslide national election, Starmer, 63, is one of the least popular British prime ministers since polling records began after scandals, policy U-turns, and accusations of indecision have derailed the ​delivery of the change he once promised.

About a quarter of Starmer's lawmakers have called for him to quit since his party suffered ‌heavy losses in local elections last month, while senior colleagues, including the defense and health minister, resigned in recent weeks over his leadership.

A defiant Starmer said this week he would stand ‌in any leadership contest and issued a warning to his party about ⁠the potential "chaos" of a ⁠potentially bitter and divisive leadership election.

Another of ​Starmer's main rivals, former health minister Wes Streeting, said this week ⁠he would force a ‌contest soon unless the prime minister announced when he ​would stand down.

Under Labour rules, it would take 20% of the parliamentary party, or 81 lawmakers, to announce they were backing a single candidate to trigger a leadership challenge.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.