Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Police are seen shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York, on June 4, 2020 Photo: WBFO NPR/AFP/File
world

Anger at new police abuse videos as U.S. protests eye weekend

0 Comments
By Peter HUTCHISON
NEW YORK

Outrage soared in America Friday over new images of police brutality caught on camera as demonstrators sought to take mass protests over the killing of an unarmed black man into a second weekend.

With rolling demonstrations over the death last week of George Floyd showing little sign of letting up, arguments raged over the level of force officers were deploying against largely peaceful protesters.

In Buffalo, New York, two cops were suspended without pay after a video showed then pushing over a 75-year-old protester who fell and suffered a head injury.

Reporting the suspension on Twitter, city mayor Byron Brown said he and the police commissioner were "deeply disturbed" by the video.

An earlier police statement said the man, who appeared unconscious and bleeding heavily from the head, "tripped and fell."

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful," in a tweet.

"Police Officers must enforce - NOT ABUSE - the law," he wrote.

In Indianapolis, police launched an investigation after a video emerged showing at least four officers hitting a woman with batons and firing pepper balls at her on Sunday night.

And in New York City Thursday, officers baton-charged dozens of peaceful protesters defying a curfew in the Bronx after pinning them in, leaving them with nowhere to run, several reports said.

The NYPD made 270 arrests as its officers broke up several protests taking place across the city after the 8:00 pm curfew.

Under fire New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who imposed the week-long night-time curfew after widespread looting earlier in the week, has repeatedly said the NYPD is showing "restraint."

In an editorial published Friday, The New York Times called on him to "open your eyes.

"The police are out of control," it said.

Thousands of people have been marching in cities across the United States for 10 straight days, with large demonstrations also taking place in European capitals.

Floyd, 46, died in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis during a May 25 arrest when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death has reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African-Americans and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr's 1968 assassination.

It has also posed Donald Trump with one of the greatest challenges of his tumultuous presidency.

While condemning Floyd's death, he has adopted a tough stance towards the protesters and has been accused of exacerbating tensions.

US civil rights groups have filed a case suing Trump after security forces fired pepper balls and smoke bombs to clear peaceful demonstrators in Washington before the president walked to a church for a photo op earlier this week.

Mayor Muriel Bowser Friday renamed the area outside the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" -- unveiling a giant street mural -- after tweeting a letter calling on Trump to "withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city."

Some of the early protests were marred by rioting and looting but they have been mostly peaceful since then.

Curfews have been lifted in Washington, Los Angeles and other cities but New York's is due to run for the next three nights.

Several more rallies were scheduled for Friday as activists seek to keep up the movement's momentum into the weekend.

Some of their demands have been met: Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd, has been charged with second-degree murder while three officers who assisted him have been charged with aiding and abetting his murder.

"We're going to keep going until we change the whole system of justice," civil rights leader Al Sharpton said at a memorial for Floyd on Thursday.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo