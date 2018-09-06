Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump Photo: AFP
world

Anonymous official says Trump staff working against 'amoral' president: New York Times

11 Comments
By Nicholas Kamm
WASHINGTON

Top members of Donald Trump's administration are so alarmed by the president's "erratic" and "amoral" behavior that they are actively working to undermine him, an anonymous "senior official" wrote in The New York Times Wednesday.

"President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader," the official wrote in an op-ed article titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

"The dilemma -- which he does not fully grasp -- is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations," the official wrote. "I would know. I am one of them."

The official described a "two-track" presidency in which Trump says one thing and his staff consciously does another, for example with regard to what he called Trump's "preference for autocrats and dictators."

And officials actively work to insulate themselves from Trump's "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective" leadership style, the writer says.

The unsigned piece appeared to reinforce the claims made in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, excerpts of which were made public Tuesday, that describes a virtual cabal of high-minded White House and cabinet officials scheming to prevent Trump from taking decisions damaging to the U.S. economy and national security.

The White House has condemned Woodward's book as "nothing more than fabricated stories," and Trump called it "a work of fiction."

But the Times op-ed suggests that dissent and resistance inside Trump's White House are even deeper than Woodward described.

The writer stressed that he or she remains committed to the Republican agenda and does not side with opposition Democrats.

But, the official wrote, "We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."

"The root of the problem is the president's amorality," the official said. "That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump's more misguided impulses until he is out of office."

The official said that early on in the administration, some officials quietly discussed invoking the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allows the removal of a president judged unable to perform his duties.

"But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until -- one way or another -- it's over."

The New York Times Opinion desk acknowledged the extraordinary step of publishing such an anonymous op-ed, saying it did so at the request of the author whose identity is known to the paper.

"We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers," it wrote.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's getting ugly, and everybody is taking sides. Keep one hand on your holster at all times.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Burning BushToday  07:16 am JST

It's getting ugly, and everybody is taking sides. Keep one hand on your holster at all times.

Can you stop calling for violence on this board? I don't think GPlusMedia wants to be known for hosting a place for terrorists to hang out.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I can't wait for all the Trump cultists to respond to this with cries of "Obama Deep State!", oblivious to the fact that the writer of this op-ed is clearly Republican, what with their cheerleading for deregulation and all.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

But, the official wrote, "We believe our first duty is to this country

I'm not buying it. The modern GOP's first duty is ensuring the wealth and power of the country remains in their hands and in the hands of their constituents, mainly America's elite class, with support from many in a demographic made up of America's angry, alienated and aging.

the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."

That seems like a bang on correct assessment. But GoTrumpers in the US and 'abroad' claimed that's what they've wanted all along, that they wanted to further sicken an already unhealthy republic. And the GOP powers were fully aware of that.

GOP and your supporters 'abroad': you own these messes.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@burnbush Keep one hand on your holster at all times.

Once again threatening violence. With farm/factory trolls and their US followers it's Putin's way or some form of violence.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@katsu I don't think GPlusMedia wants to be known for hosting a place for terrorists to hang out.

I disagree. I think they want the clicks. Either that or the Putin media has bought into JT.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

PTownsendToday  07:28 am JST

@burnbush Keep one hand on your holster at all times.

Once again threatening violence. With farm/factory trolls and their US followers it's Putin's way or some form of violence.

What's disturbing is how far the moderation will go to protect his violent threats.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is why leaders require the support of those being lead, in order to lead. Otherwise they are spending their efforts in fighting with their own people, rather than moving their people forward.

Good leaders know this, and lead through respect. Bad leaders are clueless, try to lead through fear, and think everything is someone else's fault.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I can't wait for all the Trump cultists to respond to this with cries of "Obama Deep State!", oblivious to the fact that the writer of this op-ed is clearly Republican, what with their cheerleading for deregulation and all.

Yeah, the cultist and Dump will try to use it as proof, but the person in the article is actually trying to protect Dump. Go figure?!

Dump just don't like the fact that Woodard's book is more accurate than he wants to admit. History has shown with Woodard's other books that he has been closer to the mark than most.

Who would have thought that a petty person who hate tweets late at night, who tries to use their office to make money for his family, who has affairs while married, who has been sued for cheating partners and customers, who has been proven to have lied over 4,000 since last year, and who is currently being investigation for breaking laws would need other people to make sure he doesn't do anything wrong because he is an idiot.

I am shocked!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I disagree. I think they want the clicks. Either that or the Putin media has bought into JT.

We have certain posters/JT staff for that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@burningbush Keep one hand on your holster at all times

Waiting for ConcernedCitizen, cla68, the FritzX, Cochise, yakyak etal to post similar messages. Is paid troll the best job you guy(s) get?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

