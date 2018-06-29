Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fifteen people died and 70 were injured by the fire in Gikomba market in Nairobi Photo: AFP
world

15 dead as fire rips through Kenyan capital's main market

0 Comments
By Tristan MCCONNELL
NAIROBI

A fire at Nairobi's Gikomba market killed 15 people on Thursday less than a year after a blaze destroyed much of the Kenyan capital's largest open-air market.

"We have lost 15 people from this tragedy this morning," said regional coordinator Kangethe Thuku.

"We're yet to establish the cause of this fire," he said, which is believed to have started in a timber yard.

Shoddy wiring has been blamed for past fires at Gikomba, with traders saying there have been numerous smaller fires in recent months.

Thursday's pre-dawn blaze began at 2 a.m. and left over 70 people injured, destroying many of the market's wood and tarp stalls where second-hand clothes, shoes, vegetables and other items are sold on the eastern edge of the city.

A police officer at the scene said emergency services continued to search the area and that several people were missing

"We are still trying to get to some corner (of the market) which has heavy smoke, because part of the area has not been accessed due to live electric wires," the officer said.

Hundreds of people crowded around the smoldering ruins of the market, desperately trying to retrieve their goods as gas canisters, swept up in the inferno, could be heard exploding.

"Oh God! What have we done to deserve this?" exclaimed one trader who had lost everything in the fire.

Maggy Njeri, a second-hand clothes trader, wept by the ruins of her stall. "This was my life. I don't know where to start from," she said.

Vincent Kimani stood by his stall clutching a wodge of burned banknotes in his hand. "What do you want me to say? You can see for yourself I am totally finished."

Nine of the dead were found in a six-storey apartment block next to the market while six others -- including four children -- died of burns and smoke inhalation in hospital.

Many of the injured were taken to the city's main Kenyatta National Hospital were distraught relatives roamed the corridors.

Rushing from ward to ward, Betty Kaveke desperately sought her three missing children.

"I have only found one, aged 14, the rest are nowhere to be seen and the house is destroyed," she said.

Traders said there have been at least four fires at Gikomba in the last seven months, while the last major blaze, in October last year, destroyed much of the market.

"Gikomba fires are mysterious," said George Basweti, a security guard who has worked there for many years and seen numerous blazes destroy part, or all, of the market.

"I am tired of losing property every now and then. There's no progress," said stallholder Esther Mwaniki, who complained that investigations into the causes of the fires were never carried out and safety measures never implemented.

Some suspect arson. "This is not just another fire incident. There's more to it," said a detective who did not want to be named.

In May 2014, 10 people died in a bombing at the market blamed on al-Qaida-aligned Shabaab militants.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

He Said, She Said: How to Quote Others in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Real Life Stories From Japan: Women Who Lost Weight While Still Enjoying Actual Food

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Maruyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN