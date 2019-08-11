Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People holding umbrellas gather at Victoria Park to take part in an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday. Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
world

Another protest underway in Hong Kong with no end in sight

HONG KONG

Separate protests were being held in two parts of Hong Kong on Sunday in a continuing series of demonstrations that have generally started peacefully but often ended in violent clashes with police.

A large crowd sat under umbrellas in a hot sun for a rally in Victoria Park in central Hong Kong. Across Victoria Harbour, another group took to the streets in a march in the Sham Shui Po district in Kowloon.

Hong Kong has seen nine weeks of protest with no end in sight. The movement's demands include the resignation of the city's leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters

Banners at the rally in Victoria Park read "Give Hong Kong back to us" and "Withdraw the evil law," the latter a reference to an extradition bill that was the original spark for the protests.

Hannah Yu, an organizer, said the protest would provide a platform for people to rally peacefully. In what has become an established pattern, groups of protesters have taken over streets or besieged government buildings after largely peaceful marches and rallies earlier in the day.

"There will still be citizens going out on the streets to protest, but we cannot control them and we do not have the authority to control them," Yu said.

Police permitted the rally in Victoria Park but denied a request by organizers to also have a march in the eastern part of Hong Kong island. Police also denied permission for the march in Sham Shui Po, but protesters went ahead anyway.

