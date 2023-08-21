Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Presidential run-off election in Guatemala
A person casts a vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election, in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 20, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin Photo: Reuters/CRISTINA CHIQUIN
world

Anti-graft crusader wins Guatemala presidency by landslide

0 Comments
By Cassandra Garrison and Sofia Menchu
GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemalan anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo was voted in as president on Sunday, preliminary results showed, a victory many voters hope will reverse widespread allegations of graft and the authoritarianism of previous administrations.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, had built an unassailable advantage after 94% of the votes had been counted, scoring a 59% to 36% percent lead over former first lady Sandra Torres.

He assumes power as violence and food insecurity roil the country, triggering fresh waves of migration. Guatemalans now represent the largest number of Central Americans seeking to enter the United States.

After media outlets called the election outcome, some of Arevalo's supporters took to the streets to celebrate. Many Guatemalans also said they hoped Arevalo's win will herald a better future.

"I voted for Arevalo because he is the only option we have. Voting for Sandra is backing the same people who came before," said Roberto Alvarez, a 74-year-old accountant, after casting his ballot in Guatemala City.

Torres cancelled her post-vote press conference scheduled for Sunday evening, local media reported.

Arevalo unexpectedly emerged out of political obscurity to build a large anti-graft movement with his Semilla party, after many other opposition candidates were barred from running.

His victory marks a repudiation of Guatemala's established political parties that wield huge influence.

When Arevalo landed a surprise second-place finish in June's first-round of voting, his party was briefly suspended at the request of a prominent prosecutor before Guatemala's top court reversed the ban.

There were no reports of violence or disorderliness as polls closed.

A key representative of the Organization of American States (OAS), which has a team of 86 election observers in Guatemala, said the voting had gone smoothly. Eladio Loizaga, head of the mission, said the election had "fulfilled all the demanding obligations."

The election is being closely watched by the international community, including the United States, after campaigning was marred by attempts by some officials to remove Arevalo and his Semilla party from the race.

Outgoing conservative President Alejandro Giammattei has vowed to ensure an orderly vote and transition of power.

But many Guatemalans remain skeptical, having seen the government in recent years expel investigators from a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body and target judges and anti-corruption campaigners, many of whom fled into exile.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel