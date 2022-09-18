Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkey Protest
Turkish demonstrators chant slogans while holding a banner that reads: "We will not give way to those who wage war on the family", in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
world

Anti-LGBTQ protest in Turkey backs protecting family values

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

A conservative anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul to defend what they described as traditional family values in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey.

Several thousand people joined the “The Big Family Gathering” to demand that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned.

Kursat Mican, a speaker for the organizers, said they had gathered more than 150,000 signatures to demand a new law from Turkey’s parliament that would ban LGBTQ propaganda, which they say pervades Netflix, social media, arts and sports.

Hatice Muge, who works as a nanny, came to the gathering from Bursa province.

“People are here despite the rain for their children, for future generations,” she said, urging the Turkish government to take action. “They should save the family, they should save the children from this filth."

The group held banners that read: “Protecting the family is a national security issue.”

LGBTQ parades have not been allowed in Turkey since 2015.

Ahead of Sunday’s demonstration, the organizers circulated a video using images from past LGBTQ Pride marches in Turkey. The video was included in the public service announcement list of Turkey’s media watchdog.

The video and the demonstration prompted an outcry from LGBTQ associations and other rights groups. The organizers of Istanbul Pride called on the governor’s office to ban the event and authorities to take down the video, arguing they were hateful.

ILGA Europe, which works for LGBTQ equality, tweeted it was extremely concerned about the risks of violence.

“The Turkish state needs to uphold its constitutional obligation to protect all its citizens against hate and violence,” it said.

Amnesty International’s Turkey office said public service announcements listing the event violated Turkey’s equality and non-discrimination principles.

Top Turkish officials have called LGBTQ people “perverts” who aim to hurt traditional family values.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

