world

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London march

LONDON

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was billed by organizers: "Unite for Freedom".

The protesters view COVID-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. They oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and so called health passports.

Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.

Protesters chanted "freedom" and "take off your mask" and some carried placards saying: "No to vaccine passports" and "Lockdowns kill". Most were unmasked.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said he was not aware of any arrests.

England has relaxed its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks. Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened on April 12, but indoor gatherings are still banned until May 17 at the earliest.

They oppose vaccinations

Disingenuous reporting as usual.

They don't oppose vaccinations, they oppose mandatory vaccinations.

I agree with these protestors and I fully support your right to choose to be vaccinate yourself.

Thank you protestors for standing up for the last few remaining bits of freedoms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

