Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London march

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was billed by organizers: "Unite for Freedom".
The protesters view COVID-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. They oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and so called health passports.
Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.
Protesters chanted "freedom" and "take off your mask" and some carried placards saying: "No to vaccine passports" and "Lockdowns kill". Most were unmasked.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said he was not aware of any arrests.
England has relaxed its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks. Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened on April 12, but indoor gatherings are still banned until May 17 at the earliest.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Burning Bush
Disingenuous reporting as usual.
They don't oppose vaccinations, they oppose mandatory vaccinations.
I agree with these protestors and I fully support your right to choose to be vaccinate yourself.
Thank you protestors for standing up for the last few remaining bits of freedoms.