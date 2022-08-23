Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Protests
Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters demonstrate outside Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP
world

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

0 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament — but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.

Many of the protesters said they had no intention of trying to stay. And police ensured a repeat was unlikely by closing streets, erecting barricades and banning protesters from bringing structures onto Parliament's grounds.

The previous protest created significant disruptions in the capital and ended in chaos as retreating protesters set fire to tents and hurled rocks at police.

This time there was also a counter-protest, with several hundred people gathering in front of Parliament as the main march entered the grounds. The two sides shouted insults but a line of police officers kept them physically separated.

The earlier protest had been more sharply focused on opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

New Zealand's government initially required that health workers, teachers, police, firefighters and soldiers get vaccinated. But it has since removed most of those mandates, with the exception of health workers and some others. It has also removed requirements that people be vaccinated to visit stores and bars.

Tuesday's protest was as much about lingering discontentment over the government's handling of the crisis as it was about current rules, including a requirement that people wear masks in stores.

Protester Carmen Page said people who hadn't been vaccinated face ongoing discrimination and people lost their jobs and homes as a result of the mandates, which she said amounted to government overreach.

“We’re not here to be controlled,” Page said. “We just want to live our lives freely. We want to work where we want to work, without discrimination.”

At the counter-protest, Lynne Maugham said she and her husband had extended a stay in the capital to attend.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the mandates, for the vaccinations, for the way the health providers have handled the whole thing,” she said.

Maugham said the government hadn’t done everything perfectly but had done a good job overall. “There’s no blueprint for handling a pandemic,” she said.

Like many of the protesters opposing mandates and other government's actions, Mania Hungahunga was part of a group called The Freedom & Rights Coalition and a member of the Destiny Church.

Hungahunga said every New Zealander had been negatively impacted by the mandates. He said he'd traveled from Auckland to protest but wasn't planning an occupation.

“We're just here for the day, a peaceful day, just to get our message through to the public and the people of Wellington,” he said.

Many of the protesters said they were hoping that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would get voted out in next year's election. Protest leader Brian Tamaki told the crowd he was starting a new political party to contest the election.

Authorities said there were no initial reports of violence or other problems at the protests.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog