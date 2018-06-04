Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Anti-nuclear Nobel winner ICAN offers to pay for Trump-Kim summit

0 Comments
By Jack Kim and Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE

Nobel Prize winning anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has offered to pay for the cost of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, including the hotel bill for the impoverished state's leader.

The offer comes after a media report that the cash-strapped North may have trouble bearing the cost of its leader's stay in Singapore and the large delegation of security and support staff for the meeting scheduled for June 12.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it was willing to use its prize money to pay for any accommodation or meeting space needed to make the summit a success.

"The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world," ICAN official Akira Kawasaki said.

"This is a historic meeting, and once in a generation opportunity" to help establish a world free of the threat of nuclear weapons," Kawasaki told Reuters by telephone from Tokyo.

Kawasaki heads the Tokyo-based Peace Boat, one of ICAN's 10 international steering groups.

The intention to spend the prize money is in line with the work the group has done to lobby for the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted by 122 nations but not any of the nuclear weapons states or North Korea.

"It's not about paying for luxury rooms for the leader of the DPRK or anyone, that's not our intention," Kawasaki said. DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the formal name of North Korea.

Kim Chang Son, the de facto chief of staff for the North Korean government, was seen at The Fullerton five-star hotel in Singapore last week during a visit to meet U.S officials to work out the logistics for the summit.

The Fullerton was North Korea's lodging of choice, the Washingotn Post has reported. The presidential suite may set the government back by at least 8,000 Singapore dollars ($6,000) a night, it said.

Kim's trip to Singapore, which would be the furthest he will have travelled as leader, poses logistical challenges such as the likely use of Soviet-era aircraft to carry him and his limousine, as well as dozens of security and other staff.

Singapore, a small but wealthy Southeast Asian city-state, has said it would bear the cost of the summit to do its part to ensure a successful meeting.

The Nobel Prize award differs from year to year, and in 2017, the prestigious prize was set at 9 million Swedish crown ($1.02 million).

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN