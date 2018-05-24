Kushner granted permanent security clearance

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been granted a permanent security clearance following a lengthy FBI background check, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.
The move ensures that Kushner, a key White House adviser with a portfolio touching on international affairs, can hold access to some of the country's most closely held secrets. The person who spoke about Kushner's security clearance insisted on anonymity to discuss the process.
"With respect to the news about his permanent security clearance, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the President has asked him to do."
In addition, Lowell said that Kushner had been interviewed a second time by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
"In each occasion, he answered all questions asked and did whatever he could to expedite the conclusion of all the investigation," Lowell said.
The first interview occurred last fall and the questions were limited to former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who subsequently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and began cooperating with Mueller.
It was not immediately clear when the second interview took place or what was asked, though Kushner played a role in several episodes being examined by Mueller.
He was with Trump in New Jersey the weekend before former FBI Director James Comey was fired, and he was among the attendees at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer at which the president's oldest son was promised negative information about Hillary Clinton.
He was also alluded to, though not by name, in Flynn's guilty plea as a transition team official who encouraged Flynn to contact foreign government officials, about a U.N. Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements.
FBI background checks for security clearances routinely examine an applicant's financial holdings and foreign contacts. Lowell has previously said that he expected the process to be lengthy given the extent of Kushner's wealth, travel and meetings with foreign representatives.
Kushner was one of many White House officials who had been operating for months on interim clearances.
As the application process was pending, Kushner's access was downgraded in February when White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that officials with interim clearances be cut off if they hadn't received permanent clearances. That meant Kushner was able to see information only at the lower "secret" level, but not highly classified information.
Kushner serves as a senior adviser on the Middle East and other issues. He is married to Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter.
TumbleDry
Well, congratulations.
CrazyJoe
The president must have pulled some strings for his son-in-law. It makes no sense for the government to restore Jared Kushner’s top-secret-level security clearance after all of the revisions he made to his SF-86 form used to gain a security clearance and retroactively reporting interactions with foreign officials, including Russians.
While you're at it, might as well give Sergey Kislyak a security clearance.
PTownsend
that includes dealings with Israel, China, Russia and Arab Gulf states.
Trump has been able to convince roughly 33% of Americans that he cares about them and the country as a whole.
Most of the 67% know Trump cares mainly one thing, and that's making himself richer while he's in office.
Alfie Noakes
Well done Jared. Now get out there and make some money!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/09/06/trump-gets-millions-golf-members-ceos-and-lobbyists-get-access-president/632505001/
http://trumpgolfcount.com/
Toasted Heretic
Who elected this person and is he still registered to vote as a woman?
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41423077
Blacklabel
Knew this would make all the liberals mad. Guess he can actually do his job now. Or is mueller still “coming for him”?
lengthy FBI background check
sounds all good to me.
Blacklabel
If that’s important here, Who elected Clapper, Brennan or James Comey?
And thanks to liberals he can identify as a woman if he likes. How dare you assume someone’s gender.
Toasted Heretic
Excuse me, I'm not a liberal and I'm not mad. I'm wondering what this man's qualifications are - this man who:
had to submit his federal disclosure form for security clearance three times.
He initially left a section asking about foreign contacts empty before eventually updating it to include more than 100 names. The Washington Post alleged that he listed the dates of his graduate degrees incorrectly and did not include the address of his father-in-law, President Trump.
Blacklabel
The address of his father in law? It’s “The White House”. Would anyone reviewing his form NOT know that? You guys get so petty sometimes.
He doesn’t need to be elected or confirmed as the President can appoint whoever he wants for this job. That’s the “cool” thing about winning the election, you get to appoint people to things.
Alfie Noakes
Comedy gold. So anyone who doubts that Kushner isn't quite above board is a liberal now. Weird view of the world you have there.
https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2018/02/5-shady-investments-that-may-have-cost-jared-kushn.html
He's as bent as a scenic railway.
Toasted Heretic
I'll say it again - he had to submit the form three times. That's three times he got an important document wrong.
Kind of worrying, no?
Strangerland
How would we know? Unlike the right, we are not pretending we have any idea what's happening inside the investigation.
Blacklabel
Because you were using the fact that his security clearance was taken away to insinuate that he was under mueller investigation and wouldn’t get it back until he was cleared. Well guess he is cleared.
or are all you denying that you were gleefully saying here that Kuschner would be going to jail.
its common that these forms are returned multiple times. It’s a government form that has unclear directions.
bass4funk
You don’t know that and actually, the President can’t unilaterally give the ok as granting favoritism for security clearance would be a conflict of interest.
Oh, here we go.....
Liberals are so funny. ROFL
bass4funk
You’re definitely not a conservative.
I guess none of us will know since this is all confidential.
Exactly, Alledged, so we should be more careful before condemning this man without a shred of evidence to fully support those allegations.