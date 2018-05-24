Newsletter Signup Register / Login
White House adviser Jared Kushner Photo: AP
world

Kushner granted permanent security clearance

15 Comments
By ERIC TUCKER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been granted a permanent security clearance following a lengthy FBI background check, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The move ensures that Kushner, a key White House adviser with a portfolio touching on international affairs, can hold access to some of the country's most closely held secrets. The person who spoke about Kushner's security clearance insisted on anonymity to discuss the process.

"With respect to the news about his permanent security clearance, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the President has asked him to do."

In addition, Lowell said that Kushner had been interviewed a second time by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"In each occasion, he answered all questions asked and did whatever he could to expedite the conclusion of all the investigation," Lowell said.

The first interview occurred last fall and the questions were limited to former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who subsequently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and began cooperating with Mueller.

It was not immediately clear when the second interview took place or what was asked, though Kushner played a role in several episodes being examined by Mueller.

He was with Trump in New Jersey the weekend before former FBI Director James Comey was fired, and he was among the attendees at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer at which the president's oldest son was promised negative information about Hillary Clinton.

He was also alluded to, though not by name, in Flynn's guilty plea as a transition team official who encouraged Flynn to contact foreign government officials, about a U.N. Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements.

FBI background checks for security clearances routinely examine an applicant's financial holdings and foreign contacts. Lowell has previously said that he expected the process to be lengthy given the extent of Kushner's wealth, travel and meetings with foreign representatives.

Kushner was one of many White House officials who had been operating for months on interim clearances.

As the application process was pending, Kushner's access was downgraded in February when White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that officials with interim clearances be cut off if they hadn't received permanent clearances. That meant Kushner was able to see information only at the lower "secret" level, but not highly classified information.

Kushner serves as a senior adviser on the Middle East and other issues. He is married to Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

15 Comments
Login to comment

Well, congratulations.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The president must have pulled some strings for his son-in-law. It makes no sense for the government to restore Jared Kushner’s top-secret-level security clearance after all of the revisions he made to his SF-86 form used to gain a security clearance and retroactively reporting interactions with foreign officials, including Russians.

While you're at it, might as well give Sergey Kislyak a security clearance.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Kushner, a key White House adviser with a portfolio

that includes dealings with Israel, China, Russia and Arab Gulf states.

Trump has been able to convince roughly 33% of Americans that he cares about them and the country as a whole.

Most of the 67% know Trump cares mainly one thing, and that's making himself richer while he's in office.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well done Jared. Now get out there and make some money!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/09/06/trump-gets-millions-golf-members-ceos-and-lobbyists-get-access-president/632505001/

http://trumpgolfcount.com/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who elected this person and is he still registered to vote as a woman?

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41423077

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Knew this would make all the liberals mad. Guess he can actually do his job now. Or is mueller still “coming for him”?

lengthy FBI background check

sounds all good to me.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If that’s important here, Who elected Clapper, Brennan or James Comey?

And thanks to liberals he can identify as a woman if he likes. How dare you assume someone’s gender.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Knew this would make all the liberals mad

Excuse me, I'm not a liberal and I'm not mad. I'm wondering what this man's qualifications are - this man who:

had to submit his federal disclosure form for security clearance three times.

He initially left a section asking about foreign contacts empty before eventually updating it to include more than 100 names. The Washington Post alleged that he listed the dates of his graduate degrees incorrectly and did not include the address of his father-in-law, President Trump.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The address of his father in law? It’s “The White House”. Would anyone reviewing his form NOT know that? You guys get so petty sometimes.

He doesn’t need to be elected or confirmed as the President can appoint whoever he wants for this job. That’s the “cool” thing about winning the election, you get to appoint people to things.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Knew this would make all the liberals mad.

Comedy gold. So anyone who doubts that Kushner isn't quite above board is a liberal now. Weird view of the world you have there.

https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2018/02/5-shady-investments-that-may-have-cost-jared-kushn.html

He's as bent as a scenic railway.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Would anyone reviewing his form NOT know that? You guys get so petty sometimes.

I'll say it again - he had to submit the form three times. That's three times he got an important document wrong.

Kind of worrying, no?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

is mueller still “coming for him”?

How would we know? Unlike the right, we are not pretending we have any idea what's happening inside the investigation.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Because you were using the fact that his security clearance was taken away to insinuate that he was under mueller investigation and wouldn’t get it back until he was cleared. Well guess he is cleared.

or are all you denying that you were gleefully saying here that Kuschner would be going to jail.

its common that these forms are returned multiple times. It’s a government form that has unclear directions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The president must have pulled some strings for his son-in-law.

You don’t know that and actually, the President can’t unilaterally give the ok as granting favoritism for security clearance would be a conflict of interest.

It makes no sense for the government to restore Jared Kushner’s top-secret-level security clearance after all of the revisions he made to his SF-86 form used to gain a security clearance and retroactively reporting interactions with foreign officials, including Russians.

Oh, here we go.....

While you're at it, might as well give Sergey Kislyak a security clearance.

Liberals are so funny. ROFL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Excuse me, I'm not a liberal and I'm not mad.

You’re definitely not a conservative.

I'm wondering what this man's qualifications are - this man who:

had to submit his federal disclosure form for security clearance three times.

I guess none of us will know since this is all confidential.

He initially left a section asking about foreign contacts empty before eventually updating it to include more than 100 names. The Washington Post alleged that he listed the dates of his graduate degrees incorrectly and did not include the address of his father-in-law, President Trump.

Exactly, Alledged, so we should be more careful before condemning this man without a shred of evidence to fully support those allegations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

Is Japan’s Younger Generation Bound To Change The Nation’s Problem With Adultery?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Ways Life in Kyoto is Different than Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo