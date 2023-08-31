Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A plane passes in front of the blue supermoon in Chicago on Wednesday night. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
world

Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe

0 Comments
By MARCIA DUNN
NEW YORK

A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn’t until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo