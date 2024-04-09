 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
APTOPIX Total Solar Eclipse Mexico
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
world

Total solar eclipse sweeps across North America

1 Comment
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
DALLAS

Millions across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Totality's first stop on land cast Mazatlán's sparkling beaches into darkness before continuing northeast toward Eagle Pass, Texas, one its first stops in the U.S.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

1 Comment
Mother nature did not cooperate,I had some friends watch it,lots of people bought glasses, but did not know,you had too watch it at the exact four minutes

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

