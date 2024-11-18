 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, listens as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
world

Biden for first time OKs Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles in Russia

4 Comments
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and MATTHEW LEE
MANAUS, Brazil

President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.

The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and incoming President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea's decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people. The official and the people familiar with the matter were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many of his Western supporters have been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles, saying the U.S. ban had made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.

Some supporters have argued that this and other U.S. constraints could cost Ukraine the war. The debate has become a source of disagreement among Ukraine’s NATO allies.

Biden had remained opposed, determined to hold the line against any escalation that he felt could draw the U.S. and other NATO members into direct conflict with Russia.

But North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow try to claw back land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized this year. The introduction of North Korean troops to the conflict comes as Moscow has seen a favorable shift in momentum. Trump has signaled that he could push Ukraine to agree to give up some land seized by Russia to find an end to the conflict.

As many as 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea also has provided Russia with significant amounts of munitions to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

Trump, who takes office in January, spoke for months as a candidate about wanting Russia’s war in Ukraine to be over, but he mostly ducked questions about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win.

He also repeatedly slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid. His election victory has Ukraine’s international backers worrying that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Putin.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea's decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people.

Good news for Ukraine. They can remove the threat outside the borders.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good. Let 47 and Putin figure out this lockbox and realize a ceasefire is the only answer.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This will lead to increased attacks on Ukraine, that’s how Putin works.

Bidens last hoorah is this daft move that will lead to earlier defeat of Ukraine and increased deaths of innocents.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:37 am JST

This will lead to increased attacks on Ukraine, that’s how Putin works.

Bidens last hoorah is this daft move that will lead to earlier defeat of Ukraine and increased deaths of innocents.

Do you think Putin will take the last of Ukraine before January 20th? Do you think appeasing dictators is the right approach?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Taiwan

Both men are dictators and rinsing wealth from their nations as well as their closest friends.

Putin has no intention of taking the whole of Ukraine of invading neighbouring nations as the fear mongering nut jobs have claimed on numerous occasions.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:43 am JST

Taiwan

Both men are dictators and rinsing wealth from their nations as well as their closest friends.

Zelenskyy was never given the chance to be a democratic president before his country was heinously assaulted. Usually the stories of shopping trips and overseas properties come from Moscow.

Putin has no intention of taking the whole of Ukraine

Not according to some of your fellow Putin well wishers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog