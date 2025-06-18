Appeals court hears arguments on Trump's Los Angeles troop deployment

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines stand watch as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and federal immigration sweeps during a No Kings Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

By Dietrich Knauth

Members of a federal appeals court questioned during a hearing on Tuesday what role courts should have in reviewing President Donald Trump's authority to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles.

The three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering the Trump administration's bid to extend a pause on U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's ruling that the president had called the National Guard into service unlawfully.

The panel members pressed lawyers for the administration and the state of California on whether courts could review Trump's decision at all.

Justice Department lawyer Brett Shumate told the panel that Breyer had "improperly second-guessed the president's judgment" about the need to call up the National Guard in order to protect federal property and personnel from "mob violence" in Los Angeles.

"There is no role for the court to play in reviewing that decision," Shumate said.

Breyer, in San Francisco, had ruled that the Republican president unlawfully took control of California's National Guard and deployed 4,000 troops to Los Angeles against the wishes of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom. Trump also ordered 700 U.S. Marines to the city after sending in the National Guard, but Breyer has not yet ruled on the legality of the Marines' mobilization.

Breyer said Trump had not complied with the law that allows him to take control of the National Guard to address rebellions or invasions, and ordered Trump to return control of California's National Guard to Newsom, who sued over the deployment.

The administration argues that the law gives the president sole discretion to determine whether a "rebellion or danger of a rebellion" requires a military response, and that neither the courts nor a state governor can second-guess that determination.

Samuel Harbourt, the lawyer representing California, said that blocking Breyer's ruling would "profoundly injure the state of California and our nation more generally."

"It would allow defendants to further escalate tensions and the risk of violence in the city of Los Angeles," Harbourt said. "And it would defy our constitutional traditions of preserving state sovereignty, of providing judicial review for the legality of executive action, of safeguarding our cherished rights to political protest and of keeping the military."

The law that Trump cited when calling the National Guard into service requires both dire circumstances such as a rebellion or invasion, and consultation with a state's governor - and none of those conditions were met, Harbourt said.

Shumate disagreed, saying that Trump alone has the authority to determine whether the National Guard should be called in, and his failure to include Newsom in the decision was at most a "technical violation" of the statute.

"The governor is merely a conduit, not a roadblock or a core executive, when the president decides it's necessary to call out the Guard," Shumate said.

The 9th Circuit panel consists of two judges appointed by Trump in his first term and one judge appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump's decision to send troops into Los Angeles prompted a national debate about the use of the military on U.S. soil and inflamed political tensions in a city in the midst of protest and turmoil over the president's immigration raids.

Political unrest spread to other parts of the country over the weekend, when a gunman assassinated a Democratic lawmaker in Minnesota and large protests took place in many other cities to coincide with a military parade that celebrated the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on the same day as Trump's 79th birthday.

California's lawsuit, filed on June 9, argues that Trump's deployment of the National Guard and the Marines violate the state's sovereignty and U.S. laws that forbid federal troops from participating in civilian law enforcement.

The Trump administration has denied that troops are engaging in law enforcement, saying that they were instead protecting federal buildings and personnel, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

In Thursday's order, Breyer said the protest fell far short of qualifying as a rebellion.

"The court is troubled by the implication inherent in defendants' argument that protest against the federal government, a core civil liberty protected by the First Amendment, can justify a finding of rebellion," Breyer wrote.

