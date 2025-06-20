Appeals court lets Trump keep control of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles

An appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids.
The decision halts a ruling from a lower court judge who found Trump acted illegally when he activated the soldiers over opposition from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The deployment was the first by a president of a state National Guard without the governor’s permission since 1965.
In its decision, the court concluded that “it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority” in federalizing control of the guard.
It also found that even if the federal government failed to notify the governor of California before federalizing the National Guard as required by law, Newsom had no power to veto the president’s order.
The court case could have wider implications on the president’s power to deploy soldiers within the United States after Trump directed immigration officials to prioritize deportations from other Democratic-run cities.
Trump, a Republican, argued that the troops were necessary to restore order. Newsom, a Democrat, said the move inflamed tensions, usurped local authority and wasted resources. The protests have since appeared to be winding down.
The ruling comes from a panel of three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, two of whom were appointed by Trump during his first term. During oral arguments Tuesday, all three judges suggested that presidents have wide latitude under the federal law at issue and that courts should be reluctant to step in.
The case started when Newsom sued to block Trump’s command, and he won an early victory from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco.
Breyer found that Trump had overstepped his legal authority, which only allows presidents can take control during times of “rebellion or danger of a rebellion.”
“The protests in Los Angeles fall far short of ‘rebellion,’” wrote Breyer, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and is brother to retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
The Trump administration, though, argued that courts can’t second guess the president’s decisions and quickly secured a temporary halt from the appeals court.
The ruling means control of the California National Guard will stay in federal hands as the lawsuit continues to unfold.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
XX XY Sports
What a shocker. There's actually a court out there that isn't run by left-wing activists.
A court that actually doesn't stand in the way of a duly-elected president when he decides to do legitimately presidential things -- acts which undeniably reflect the will of the people, who elected him in large part due to his stance on this very issue, namely illegal immigration.
Imagine that.
HopeSpringsEternal
Dangerous times in the world and the US, who knows how many Iranian "sleeper" cells are ready to be activated. Courts need to let POTUS do his job, nobody voted for these judges, they need to stay in their lane
XX XY Sports
Exactly. Removing illegal immigrants, especially those who've demonstrated a propensity for additional and violent crimes, was one of Trump's prime campaign points last year.
It was one issue on which he was largely elected.
Thus, his actions on this issue are reflective of the will of the people.
So it's pretty rich for the left, who claim to be "champions of democracy," to shop around for some ideologically sympathetic judge -- who wasn't elected by anybody -- to engage in activism from the bench and try to block President Trump from exercising his legitimate authority.
Thankfully, at least this court backed off and showed some respect for the fact that, yes kids, Donald Trump is the President of the United States and has full authority to act as such.
If only the rest of the left would warm up to that fact already.
XX XY Sports
If California's and Los Angeles' so-called leaders won't do their jobs -- and more so, if they actually aid and abet these "protesters" and the illegal immigrants on whose behalf they're attacking cops and setting things on fire -- then President Trump will do their job for them.
We voted for this.
By the way, Trump's approval rating is up to 54% now, and this is with the near-entirety of the media attacking him relentlessly in hate-waves never before directed at any president.
And somehow these media Trump-haters haven't been arrested or anything.
So if Trump really is a king or a dictator, he's not kinging or dictatoring very well.
ClippetyClop
But nobody voted for that judge either.
Did you think that Trump is allowed to break the law because you voted for him to break the law?
Are you intending to be as thick on this short lived account as all of your other short lived accounts?
browny1
Guess Trump won't be calling "My Kingdom for a Horse" anytime soon.
The bigger question for this ruling is not so much re precedent - 1965, or statutory authority - but rather the manner in which he exercised his power over-riding all before him.
There was violent confrontation in very limited parts of LA that were being managed by LAPD. That force was enhanced by other police depts from around the state.
No one called for the deployment of National Guard.
Trump used it as an exercise in Power Mongering to essentially belittle Newsom and show "Who's Boss".
So the worry is -
Sounds like a ruling for Absolutism.